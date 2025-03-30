Gulls Take Win Over Wranglers, 3-1

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Calgary Wranglers 3-1 tonight for their third consecutive victory.

Nico Myatovic extended his point streak to a third game with a goal and an assist tonight. Myatovic's three-game point streak is the first of his career. He's logged 3-3=6 points in his last five games.

Stian Solberg scored his first career AHL goal. Solberg's lamp lighter would go on to be game-winning goal.

Roland McKeown scored his 13th goal of the season with a power play strike in the third period. McKeown's 13 goals tie the Gulls single season AHL record for goals by a defenseman (Brandon Montour, 2016-17 and Nikolas Brouillard, 2021-22).

Justin Bailey collected his 17th assist of the season. Bailey has 2-2=4 points in his last two games and has totaled 11-10=21 points in 27 games since joining San Diego.

Dillon Heatherington tallied his sixth assist of the season.

Jan Mysak grabbed an assist for the second game in a row to bring his season total to 17-20=37 points.

Ville Husso stopped 20-of-21 shots for his sixth straight victory and 15th of the campaign. Since joining the Gulls, Husso is 7-1-0 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Gulls close out their homestand next Wednesday against the Abbotsford Canucks at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

On tonight's win over Calgary

Back-to-back, it's a big test mentally to be able to have that opportunity to be focused all the way throughout it. There's so much that you're battling against, including a great team, but the resolve of our group was strong today, and that's what's the difference in the end.

On what the turning point was tonight

The goal, I think, kind of like burst, a little bit of pressure, and all of a sudden, guys relax the touch, and then you can just play. And then once Stian [Solberg] scores and we're up, you can just feel the confidence grow on our bench. We put together a lot of great shifts after that. And then being able to capitalize on the power play, you could see a lot of resolve come through in the end.

On Stian Solberg's first AHL goal and his impact

Stian was settled before he even got here. I think this kid's so calm and cool, but what a wonderful shot. That was a rocket. We had great net front presence on it, and big congrats to him and [Owen] Lindmark. First goal [for Solberg], first pro point for Lindmark.

On the crowd for Mexican Heritage Night

It was great that they could come out and support Los Gulls. We love having those guys here.

On what he wants to see out of the group before taking on Abbottsford

Let's get some rest. That's the hardest part about playoffs, and the playoff push is here. The emotion is so high for the game and getting the opportunity to come down mentally in between is really important, so you can build it back up. That'll be our opportunity that we have in front of us this week.

Defenseman Stian Solberg

On his first AHL goal

I did a nice move first there, and just shot it, and it went in.

On what he's learned from this team

Just a really, really great team, a lot of good guys. We're just sticking together, working harder and harder, a hard-working team, winning games.

On playing in San Diego

Of course, it's a really nice arena and a really nice crowd. It was a lot of fun. And everybody here appreciates that. Everybody comes and watches us play. It was a lot of fun.

On resting before their Wednesday contest vs. Abbotsford

It's always nice to play a lot of games, but it's always nice to have a day off too, so probably going to hang out with some of the boys on the team and just have a good time.

Goaltender Ville Husso

On making stops while the team finds their footing

I know it was a good weekend for us, overall. Tough game last night, less than 24 hours play again, and I think the first period a couple penalties both sides. I don't think we were on our best in the first but then in the second, we took over and created some good chances. And same thing in the third. I don't think they had too many shots, and guys were blocking shots and doing all the little things that as a winning team you want to do.

On six straight wins in net and what he sees from this team

I know it tells about the group a lot too. I feel like guys were saying, it was same tough start for the season, and then just keep grinding and grinding. And now five points away from the playoffs, almost 10 games to go. So, it's a good challenge for us, and there was no pressure. Just having fun, and I feel like we are showing it on the ice as well.

On his chance at the empty net

It was perfect. But I feel like my gloves were too wet. So, the classic on the ice first guy, but thank God they didn't score there. But no, it's 3-1 game. I feel like that's the time to try it for sure.

On preparing for Wednesday

We play next Wednesday. Hopefully get a couple days off here and just rest. And it's being quite a threat here for the boys so this is kind of whatever it takes to be ready for Wednesday night and get one more win at home.

