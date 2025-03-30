Playoff Information Coming into Focus
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season! Secure your seats now with a Pay as we Play package.
Dates, times and opponent for the playoffs have not yet been determined. Tickets for individual playoff games will go on sale as soon as possible once this information is finalized. PAY AS WE PLAY Pay nothing up front and receive tickets for all possible home games throughout the playoffs. This option requires you to provide your credit card number and authorization to charge the card following each round of the playoffs. Please note by selecting this option you are committing to purchase up to 17 possible home playoff games if home ice advantage is secured throughout the playoffs.
Call (704) 342-4423 to order
AHL PLAYOFF FORMAT
In the Atlantic Division, the top two teams receive a first-round bye. The most updated information on the team's current situation can be found on the AHL's Playoff Primer, which is updated each morning.
Round 1: Best of three
Division Semifinals: Best of five
Division Finals: Best of five
Conference Finals: Best of seven
Calder Cup Final: Best of seven
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Playoff Information Coming into Focus - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Live Jersey Auction Next Saturday on Mighty Oaks Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Topped by Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Penguins' Broz Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Moose Fall to IceHogs - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado's Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Firkus' OT Winner Seals Victory Over Chicago - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Rocket Past Laval - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Take Win Over Wranglers, 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Move into Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Earn 21- Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Edged by Condors 3-2, Slip Out of Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hemmerling Tallies First AHL Goal in 4-1 Victory Over Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Senators Creep Closer to Playoff Spot in Shootout Loss to Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Stumble Against Knights - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.