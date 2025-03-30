Colorado's Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss at Ontario

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA. - Ontario forwards Samuel Fagemo and Glenn Gawdin each netted an even-strength goal, while goalie Phoenix Copley stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced, as the Reign defeated the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Saturday. The loss also brings to an end the Eagles four-game winning streak. Forward Matthew Phillips scored Colorado's lone goal, while Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 32 shots.

A physical first period would culminate in a fight between Eagles forward Jason Polin and Ontario forward Kaleb Lawrence, with each receiving a five-minute major.

As a Colorado power play expired, the Reign would capitalize on a 2-on-1 rush when Fagemo lit the lamp with a shot from the left-wing circle, putting Ontario on top 1-0 with only 1:54 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Another 2-on-1 would lead to yet another Reign goal, as Gawdin stuffed home a rebound in the crease, extending Ontario's advantage to 2-0 at the 14:50 mark of the second period. The Reign would go on to outshoot Colorado 15-8 in the middle frame and carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

The Eagles would finally answer back when a power play set up forward Matthew Phillips to tuck home a shot from the top of the crease, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 9:27 mark of the third period.

Colorado would earn a pair of power play opportunities in the final 4:34 of the contest, but would come up dry, as Ontario held on for the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

