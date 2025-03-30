Penguins' Broz Suspended for One Game
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Tristan Broz has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Charlotte on Mar. 29.
Broz will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game today (Mar. 30) at Charlotte.
