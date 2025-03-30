Gulls Topped by Wranglers
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers were defeated 3-1 by the San Diego Gulls in a hard-fought contest at Pechanga Arena on Saturday night.
Jeremie Poirier was the lone scorer for the Wranglers, blasting a shot past Gulls netminder Ville Husso in the first period, with Hunter Brzustewicz picking up the assist.
After Poirier's early strike, the Gulls responded in the second period, with Nico Myatovic finding the equalizer.
The game remained tied heading into the final frame, but it was the Gulls who capitalixed in the third.
Stian Solberg put San Diego ahead before Roland McKeown rounded out the scoring.
The Wranglers enter the last stint of the away trip in Tucson where they will be taking on the Roadrunners on April 1 and April 2, both at 7:30 p.m. MT
