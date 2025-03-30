Crunch Rally Past Americans, 3-2, in Overtime

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch forward Dylan Duke (left) vs. the Rochester Americans

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Micheline Veluvolu) Syracuse Crunch forward Dylan Duke (left) vs. the Rochester Americans(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Micheline Veluvolu)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to defeat the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime this afternoon at Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks held a 2-0 lead midway through the second frame, but the Crunch came back and sent the game to overtime where Conor Sheary notched the game-winner.

Jack Finley and Conor Sheary led Syracuse with one goal and one assist each, while five other Crunch skaters recorded one point. The Crunch improved to 30-21-8-4 on the season and finished the 12-game season series against Rochester with a 5-5-1-1 record.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 25-of-27 shots faced. Devon Levi put a stop to 21-of-24 shots for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

After a scoreless first period, Rochester was first on the board 6:35 into the second frame. Noah Östlund capitalized on a turnover in the neutral zone and sniped it in as he was skating through the high slot. The Amerks doubled their lead at the 13:05 mark when Brett Murray sent the puck in from beneath the goal line and off the arm of Halverson. Just 10 seconds later, Jack Finley notched Syracuse's first goal of the afternoon to make the score 2-1. Conor Sheary dished the puck from the left circle to Finley at the right side of the crease where he tipped it in.

Anthony Angello knotted the score, 2-2, with 5:01 remaining in the third period to send the teams to overtime. Levi made the save on Steven Santini's shot, but Angello picked up the rebound from the bottom of the left circle and fired it in while on a delayed penalty call.

Just 14 seconds into the overtime frame, Sheary skated through the offensive zone and potted the game-winner from the left circle.

The Crunch travel to Belleville to take on the Senators on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Tristan Allard played in his 100th AHL game today...Conor Sheary tallied his fourth game-winning goal of the season...Conor Geekie has a five-game points streak.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.