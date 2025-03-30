Condors Move into Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (28-25-10, 66pts) moved into a playoff spot with a 3-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (30-29-5, 65pts) in front of 6,079 on Saturday. Trailing 1-0 after one, Cam Dineen (9th) tied the game early in the second off a dish from Noah Philp. Dineen tied the team scoring record for a d-man of 41 points. Matthew Savoie (18th) gave the home side their first lead of the night on the power play late in the second period, but it was quickly answered by the Roadrunners.

Drake Caggiula (23rd) scored the game winner with under 10 minutes left in the third period to lift the Condors to a win, collecting five of a possible six points on the week. Brett Brochu stopped 21 for his second straight win.

Bakersfield vaults a point ahead of Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 9 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. San Diego sits four points back of Bakersfield after a weekend sweep.

Looking to get your hands on one of team's game-issued Star Wars Rebels Jerseys from Saturday? Click here to bid. Auction ends TOMORROW!

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap the four-game homestand on Tuesday against Abbotsford at 6:30 p.m. It's a Taco and Margarita Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.