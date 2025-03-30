Hemmerling Tallies First AHL Goal in 4-1 Victory Over Admirals

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights took down the Milwaukee Admirals, 4-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening. Ben Hemmerling scored his first professional goal in his ninth game of the season.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Hemmerling opened the scoring early for the Silver Knights, a power-play tally assisted by Lukas Cormier and Raphael Lavoie.

Henderson doubled its lead to start the second period, as Tanner Laczynski found the net with help from Alexander Holtz and Robert Hägg.

Former Silver Knight Kyle Marino got the Admirals on the board early in the third period, trimming the Knights' lead to one.

The Silver Knights responded quickly, as Jonas Røndbjerg restored the two-goal cushion off assists from Holtz and Hägg.

In the final two minutes, Jakub Demek put home an empty-net goal to seal the 4-1 victory for Henderson.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Apr 4 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets

Saturday, Apr 5 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets

Wednesday, Apr 9 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

Friday, Apr 11 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Friday, April 4, where they'll open a two-game homestand against the Coachella Firebirds. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

