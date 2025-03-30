Wolves Fall to Firebirds 4-0

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a busy March schedule with a 4-0 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves weren't able to solve Firebirds goaltender Victor Ostman, who made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season. Chicago dropped its second in a row and finished the month with a 5-7-2-0 record. The Wolves' Magic Number to clinch a Central Division postseason berth remained at one point.

The Firebirds took a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission after Ben Meyers scored late in the opening period.

Logan Morrison's goal early in the second pushed the Coachella Valley advantage to two scores and Jagger Firkus' power-play marker made it 3-0 heading into the third period.

David Goyette capped the scoring for the Firebirds with a score midway through the third.

Ruslan Khazheyev (37 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Ostman picked up the win for the Firebirds.

Chicago fell to 32-28-4-0 on the season while Coachella Valley moved to 35-22-2-5.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Wednesday night (6 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.