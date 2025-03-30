IceHogs Live Jersey Auction Next Saturday on Mighty Oaks Night
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
To pay homage to a piece of franchise history, the IceHogs will rebrand under the name Rockford Mighty Oaks for the team's annual postgame live jersey auction, presented by Insurance King, on Saturday, April 5 for their 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins!
Fans will have a chance to bid on the player-worn Mighty Oaks jerseys immediately following the game or bid on some other unique items during the game exclusively on DASH. The team store will also be stocked with exclusive Rockford Mighty Oaks apparel and collectibles, including Mighty Oaks replica jerseys.
The annual live auction serves as the lead fundraiser for the IceHogs Community Fund. Over the last two years, the IceHogs Community Fund has awarded over $250,000 in grants and sponsorships to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Rockford region.
Get your tickets now!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025
- Playoff Information Coming into Focus - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Live Jersey Auction Next Saturday on Mighty Oaks Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Topped by Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Penguins' Broz Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Moose Fall to IceHogs - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado's Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Firkus' OT Winner Seals Victory Over Chicago - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Rocket Past Laval - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Take Win Over Wranglers, 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Move into Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Earn 21- Win Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Edged by Condors 3-2, Slip Out of Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hemmerling Tallies First AHL Goal in 4-1 Victory Over Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Senators Creep Closer to Playoff Spot in Shootout Loss to Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Stumble Against Knights - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.