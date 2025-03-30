IceHogs Live Jersey Auction Next Saturday on Mighty Oaks Night

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







To pay homage to a piece of franchise history, the IceHogs will rebrand under the name Rockford Mighty Oaks for the team's annual postgame live jersey auction, presented by Insurance King, on Saturday, April 5 for their 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins!

Fans will have a chance to bid on the player-worn Mighty Oaks jerseys immediately following the game or bid on some other unique items during the game exclusively on DASH. The team store will also be stocked with exclusive Rockford Mighty Oaks apparel and collectibles, including Mighty Oaks replica jerseys.

The annual live auction serves as the lead fundraiser for the IceHogs Community Fund. Over the last two years, the IceHogs Community Fund has awarded over $250,000 in grants and sponsorships to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Rockford region.

Get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.