Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 5 p.m.

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears play a home game at GIANT Center for the first time in 25 days as they go head-to-head with the Utica Comets for the second straight night.

Hershey Bears (39-17-6-1) vs. Utica Comets (25-30-5-2)

March 30, 2025 | 5 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (87), Andrew Bell (6)

Linespersons: Ryan Jackson (84), Tommy George (61)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hall of Fame Night - The Hershey Bears will induct their 2024 Hall of Fame class in a pre-game ceremony.

Toyota Postcard Night - All fans will receive a Hall of Fame postcard, thanks to Toyota.

BUY TICKETS NOW VIA TICKETMASTER

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena emcee Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY 100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio (joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream,

Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears closed out a franchise-record 10-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Utica Comets on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center. Luke Philp and Chase Priskie scored for Hershey in the contest. Nathan Legare scored twice for Utica, while Colton White dished out two assists. The Comets outshot Hershey 25-21 in the win.

HOME SWEET HOME:

The Bears take the ice tonight at GIANT Center for the first time since March 5, after completing a franchise-record 10-game road trip with a 6-2-1-1 record. Hershey claimed 14 of a possible 20 points on the road, and the Chocolate and White own a league-best 22-5-5-1 record away from home. Starting with tonight's game, six of Hershey's final nine games will come at GIANT Center where the Bears will look to improve upon the club's 17-12-1-0 home record.

HALL OF FAME NIGHT:

Tonight is Hershey's annual Hall of Fame Night as Lou Franceschetti (player), Michel Harvey (player), Mike Stothers (player), and Mark French (builder) are inducted into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame as the Class of 2024 in a pre-game ceremony. Franceschetti was a member of Hershey's 1980 Calder Cup title, Harvey ranks 15th in club history in scoring (394 points) and won the 1969 Calder Cup, Stothers ranks 15th in games played (487) in team history and first in penalty minutes (1,519), while French was the head coach of the historic 2009-10 team that won 60 games and claimed the 2010 Calder Cup.

COMETS COME TO CHOCOLATETOWN:

After dueling last night in Utica, the Bears and Comets complete the season series with the back half of a home-and-home tonight at GIANT Center. Last season, the Comets blanked the Bears 1-0 at GIANT Center in their lone visit to Hershey on March 2, 2024. Defender Robbie Russo scored in the third period for the visitors and Isaac Poulter stopped 27 shots to earn the shutout for Utica. Since the Comets joined the AHL in 2013-14, Hershey is 5-2-1-1 on home ice versus Utica, with the Bears last head-to-head victory at GIANT Center coming via a 3-1 decision on Oct. 15, 2022 in Todd Nelson's Hershey coaching debut.

ALEX IS BACK:

Alex Limoges returned to the lineup for Hershey last night after missing the previous five games with an upper-body injury sustained on March 15 at Chicago. He earned an assist on Luke Philp's goal, giving him 38 points on the season, just two shy of earning him his fourth straight 40-point season. The Bears are 30-11-4-1 when Limoges dresses this season and 20-5-1-1 when he records a point.

BEARS BITES:

Hendrix Lapierre had an assist last night to extend his point streak to five games (1g, 7a)...Chase Priskie's goal yesterday was his team-leading ninth power-play goal of the season. It was the 50th goal of his AHL career and his first power-play tally since Jan. 25...Hershey's power play has scored in three straight games, going 3-for-7 in that stretch...Last night was Hershey's first regulation loss on the road when scoring on the power play...If Hershey were to win tonight, March would be the club's winningest month in 2024-25. Hershey's eight wins in March are tied with November and January.

ON THIS DATE:

March 30, 1958 - Eddie Stankiewicz scored at 19:58 of the third period to break a 6-6 tie and lift the Bears to a 7-6 win over the Providence Reds in Game 3 of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs at the Rhode Island Auditorium. Hershey took a 3-0 series lead and ultimately prevailed in five games before claiming their second Calder Cup in franchise history with a 4-2 series win over the Springfield Indians in the 1958 Calder Cup Finals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.