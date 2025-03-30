Checkers Bounce Back and Beat Pens 5-2

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers returned the favor in their rematch with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, earning a 5-2 win to jump back ahead in the division standings.

Matt Kiersted got things going early for the home side with a booming slap shot, then Jesse Puljujarvi finished off a two-on-one rush to give Charlotte a 2-0 lead through 20.

The Checkers would continue to push, but it was the Penguins who would chip away at that lead. The visitors would pick up the lone marker in the middle frame, then quickly evened the score just 98 seconds into the third.

It didn't take long for Charlotte to turn the tide back in its favor, though. John Leonard launched a one timer from the point on a power play minutes later to help the home team reclaim the lead, and they never looked back. Kaapo Kahkonen held strong between the pipes for Charlotte - finishing with 24 saves - and both Leonard and Rasmus Asplund made the Penguins pay with empty net tallies on the way to a crucial two points in the standings for the Checkers.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

It was more intense today. I thought they played very well yesterday and I didn't think we played great, but I give them a lot of credit because they played very well yesterday in a playoff-type game. All four of them have been that feel, for sure. A little extra emotion which makes the game fun for everybody. Proud of the group for a bounce-back win, because you've got to be able to do that.

Kinnear on the divisional race

I'm not worried about that part of it, I'm worried about how we're playing the game and if we're doing the right things. Sometimes if you look, outcomes can be that distraction. You might win but you're not playing winning hockey, so we want to make sure we're playing right. I thought the guys played right today. A lot of sacrifice and a lot of dig-in. I'm going to go back to the month. It's been a very challenging month with the road, the games coming back and playing four hockey games. You look at our schedule, it's not been easy teams, either. You look at Rochester, Providence, Wilkes - all top 10 for sure and top five maybe, and we were in Toronto too which is a very good hockey team. Proud of the group. We need to get the rest tomorrow and make sure we continue with our mindset of winning day and just stack them together.

Kinnear on Jesse Puljujarvi

It takes a little bit of time to understand how we want to play, and I think he's adapted very, very well. He's excited to be here and we're excited to have him. He's a guy that, over the course since he's been here has slowly gotten better, and we want him to continue to do that.

Matt Kiersted on the game

Excited. This week we knew was going to be tough coming off the road trip, so to get three out of the four (points) this week, that's big in the standings.

Kiersted on keeping an even keel during games

I think we've done good. Just never being out of the game, whether you're up two like we were tonight or down, just kind of fighting. I think every game the rest of the year here is going to be kind of that playoff mentality. It's tight in the standings and we want to get to the one or two spot. Every game is important.

Kiersted on Kaapo Kahkonen

He's been great. He's play a lot, too. He played the back-to-back against Providence. He's stepped in, he fits in in the room, he's a great guy and I think he's played well.

Kiersted on his goal

I was finally happy just to get one. It's been a long time. I try to jump in. Obviously I'm not a goal scorer, but if I can chip in here and there, that's great. (Asplund) made a great play, delayed and then hit me coming in late. Props to him for making the pass.

Notes

The Checkers, winners of five of their last six games, jumped back to second place in the Atlantic Division standings. They are tied on points with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but own the regulation wins tiebreaker ... Leonard now ranks third in the AHL with 32 goals, just four off the Checkers' single-season record with eight games left to play ... Kiersted's goal was his first since Feb. 28 of last season ... Puljujarvi has three goals and four points in his last four games ... The Checkers went 5-3-0 in the season series with the Penguins ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Brett Chorske, Zac Dalpe, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough and Liam McLinskey; defensemen Mike Benning, Colton Huard and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.

