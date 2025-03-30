Roadrunners Edged by Condors 3-2, Slip Out of Playoff Spot

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (30-29-3-2) wrapped up their five-game road trip with a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the Bakersfield Condors (28-25-7-3) on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tucson forward Sammy Walker opened the scoring early in the first period, but the Condors responded with back-to-back goals from Cam Dineen and Matthew Savoie, the latter coming on the power play, to take their first lead of the game. Roadrunners alternate captain Andrew Agozzino netted the equalizer late in the second period, but Drake Caggiula buried the game-winner for Bakersfield midway through the third.

The loss marked Tucson's second straight defeat and concluded their road trip with a 1-4 record. With the win, Bakersfield jumped ahead of Tucson into seventh place, securing the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners now sit just one point behind the Condors, setting the stage for a pivotal rematch next weekend when Tucson hosts Bakersfield for a two-game series at Tucson Arena.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

With a playoff spot on the line, tensions flared early as Roadrunners alternate captain Travis Barron dropped the gloves with Bakersfield's Ronnie Attard just 1:06 into the game. Tucson defenseman Montana Onyebuchi was whistled for hooking on the next shift, but the Roadrunners' penalty kill stood strong to build on the momentum from Barron's scrap.

Despite Tucson's physicality, the Condors controlled the game early and outshot the Roadrunners 7-2 through the first six minutes. However, Tucson's defense kept most of Bakersfield's chances to the outside, limiting high-danger opportunities.

The Roadrunners capitalized on their first real scoring chance to take the lead at 7:52. Walker drove to the net from below the goal line and tucked a wraparound past Condors goaltender Brett Brochu to put Tucson ahead 1-0. Onyebuchi and Agozzino recorded assists on the play.

Bakersfield pressed for an equalizer and earned their second power-play opportunity when Maveric Lamoureux was called for tripping with six minutes left. Just after the penalty expired, Condors forward James Hamblin had a golden opportunity on a rebound in tight, but Roadrunners netminder Dylan Wells made a stellar butterfly save to keep Tucson in front.

Wells was the story of the period, turning aside all 18 Condors shots- a season-high for saves in a single frame- to send the Roadrunners into the intermission with a 1-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

Bakersfield found the equalizer early in the second when Dineen slipped a backhander through Wells' five-hole to knot the game at 1-1 just 2:54 into the period.

The Condors had a chance to take their first lead of the night when Tucson's Hunter Drew was sent to the box for tripping at 6:43. However, Wells came up big once again, making a crucial stick save on Connor Corcoran's wrister from the high slot to keep the game tied and kill off the Roadrunners' third penalty of the night.

Bakersfield went back to the power play late in the period after Onyebuchi was whistled for kneeing with five minutes left. This time, the Condors took advantage as Savoie buried a one-timer from the low right circle off a feed from James Hamblin from behind the net, putting Bakersfield ahead 2-1 with 4:40 remaining.

Tucson responded quickly. Less than a minute later, Agozzino snapped a quick wrister from the right circle past Brochu's glove, tying the game at 2-2 heading into the final intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners' depth made an impact early in the final frame as Curtis Douglas delivered a thunderous hit on Ethan Keppen. Moments later, Douglas dropped the gloves with Bakersfield's Alex Kannok Leipert, who was ejected for instigating the fight.

Midway through the period, the Condors reclaimed the lead when Caggiula jammed home a loose rebound in front, putting Bakersfield up 3-2 with 10 minutes left. The goal was reviewed for potential goaltender interference but was ultimately upheld after a lengthy review.

Tucson had a prime opportunity to respond after Savoie was whistled for hooking, giving the Roadrunners a power play with eight minutes to go. Cameron Hebig pounced on a rebound in the slot for a grade-A chance to tie the game, but the Condors defense cleared the puck to escape the short-handed situation.

With six minutes remaining, Roadrunners defenseman Artem Duda was called for holding, sending Tucson to a critical penalty kill. On the ensuing Condors power play, Wells made a highlight-reel save, denying Corcoran's midair rebound attempt just outside the crease to keep Tucson within striking distance. Wells finished the game with a season-high 39 saves.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will return to Southern Arizona and open a two-game set against the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MST, and fans can watch the game live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

