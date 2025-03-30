Bears Dealt 7-4 Loss to Comets in Homecoming

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (39-18-6-1) played their first home game in several weeks, but suffered a 7-4 loss to the Utica Comets (26-30-5-2) on Sunday afternoon at GIANT Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

Utica scored twice in a 14-second span on its first two shots of the contest in the first period, and put up a 3-0 lead by its sixth shot of the frame, and never trailed.

NOTABLES:

The Comets' goals by Ryan Schmelzer (3:21) and Mike Hardman (3:35) in the first period marked the fastest pair of goals scored against the Bears this season, besting the previous mark of 15 seconds on Dec. 21 vs. Toronto. The duo of Ryan Schmelzer and Mike Hardman each finished the afternoon with two goals and an assist.

After Hardman added his second of the evening at 10:04 to give Utica a 3-0 lead, the Bears answered with a pair of goals from Bogdan Trineyev (10:29) and Henrik Rybinski (13:02).

Pierrick Dubé scored his 19th of the season during a 5-on-3 power play at 8:14 of the second period, trimming Utica's lead to 5-3.

Matt Strome scored at 15:51 of the second to net his seventh of the season and bring Hershey to within a goal, but the Comets countered with two goals in the third period.

Alex Limoges led Hershey with two assists.

Hershey's winless streak against Utica has been extended to five games (0-4-0-1); the last win by the Bears against the Comets was Oct. 15, 2022.

The Bears went 8-3-1-1 in the month of March.

SHOTS: HER 29, UTC 24

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 5-for-9 & Hunter Shepard [L], 12-for-15; UTC - Nico Daws, 25-for-29

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; UTC - 1-for-5

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on the team's loss:

"We only played two games this weekend. We played last night in Utica. And tonight, that was their third game of the weekend. And we got outworked in both games. I can't explain it. Maybe the 10-game road trip got to us; I'm always leery about coming off a long road trip, that first game at home. And I was really concerned before the game. And then all of a sudden, the first period starts down 3-0 right away. We had some guys out of the lineup - big deal. We put three fresh guys in, but we're giving up too many odd-man rushes, and we needed some saves at certain times. All in all, it's pretty disappointing coming back to a great crowd. It's back to the drawing board this week, getting ready for our three-in-three next weekend."

Nelson on the lessons that can be taken away from tonight:

"On the road I like the way our team is gelling together and coming together. I liked our business-like attitude. Obviously last night was a bump in the road. Like we went 6-2-1-1 on the road trip, which is pretty good. But tonight's game kind of is a bit of salt in the wound. But our mindset, we're in a battle right now - we're only three points up on [Wilkes-Barre/Scranton], and Charlotte beat Wilkes today so they're only three points behind us too. So whoever finishes in third [in the Atlantic Division], you have to play that play-in round, which I don't want to do for obvious reasons. We've just got to clear our heads here - when you're on the road like that, it does add up. I know it was a quick turnaround, but there's no excuse for getting outworked by a team that it was their third game in three nights."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 4, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Harrisburg International Airport Luggage Tag Giveaway Night. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a luggage tag, courtesy of Harrisburg International Airport. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.