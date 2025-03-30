Eagles Squander Late Lead in 5-4 Loss to Reign
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
ONTARIO, CA. - Ontario netted two goals in the final 33 seconds of the contest to erase a 4-3 deficit and secure a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Sunday. Forward Glenn Gawdin scored the game-tying goal, before fellow forward Andre Lee struck for the game-winner with only 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Goaltender Jacob Ingham picked up the win in net, making 24 saves on 28 shots, while Adam Scheel suffered just his second regulation loss of the season, allowing five goals on 22 shots.
Ontario would jump on the scoreboard first, as forward Samuel Fagemo raced through the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister past Scheel, putting the Reign on top 1-0 just 1:11 into the contest.
The Eagles would strike back only 29 seconds later when defenseman Calle Rosen took advantage of a scramble in the Ontario zone by burying a shot from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1.
The Reign would hop back in the driver's seat when Gawdin lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, giving Ontario a 2-1 advantage at the 4:31 mark of the first period.
Colorado would find another equalizer when defenseman Jacob MacDonald smashed a one-timer into the back of the net from the right-wing circle, evening the score at 2-2 with 2:15 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.
Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would earn their first lead of the game with the team on the penalty kill. After forcing a turnover, forward Mark Senden flew down the right-wing boards before cutting to the crease and tucking the puck past Ingham, putting Colorado on top 3-2 at the 9:55 mark.
Another Ontario power play late in the period would set up forward Francesco Pinelli to bash a centering feed at the top of the crease past Scheel, tying the game at 3-3 with only 38 seconds remaining in the middle frame.
As time wound down in the contest, defenseman Jack Ahcan would snag a pass at the bottom of the left-wing circle before snapping it home, giving Colorado a 4-3 lead with 2:23 remaining in the game.
The Reign would then pull Ingham in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay off, as Gawdin buried a shot from the high slot, evening the score at 4-4 at the 19:27 mark of the third period.
Lee would muscle his way down the right-wing before sending a shot between the legs of Scheel from the side of the crease, giving Ontario a 5-4 advantage with only 12 seconds left to play.
The Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, April 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
