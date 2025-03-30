Comets Sweep Season Series vs Bears
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Hershey, PA. - The Utica Comets stepped into the sold-out Giant Center on Sunday afternoon with the idea of replicating their victory over the Hershey Bears in a game that took place at home less than a day earlier. The Comets came our roaring with a three goal lead they never fully gave up to Hershey and would skate away with the win defeating them both times during the course of the regular season with today's game on the road ending with a 7-4.
In the opening period, the Comets scored two goals in 14 seconds with the first coming from captain Ryan Schmelzer in his 400th AHL game at 3:21 for his 17th of the season. Moments later, Mike Hardman took a great pass from Max Willman and flipped the puck passed Clay Stevenson at 3:35. Hardman scored his second of the game as he pounced on a rebound chance in front of Stevenson at 10:04 for his 17th of the year. Later, the Bears scored two goals after Bogdan Trineyev scored on a deflection at 10:29 followed by a tally from Henrik Rybinski at 13:02. The period ended with the Comets holding a 3-2 advantage. Utica regained a three-goal lead on the Bears turnover when Halonen found a loose puck and wristed it into the net at 18:49 for his team leading 23rd of the season.
During the second period at 5:21, Parent sent a cross-ice pass to Legare who scored lifting Utica to a 5-2 lead. Patrick Dube scored on a one-timer during a 5 on 3 opportunity for Hershey at 8:14 bringing the game to a 5-3 score. Matt Strome once again brought Hershey within a goal as he scored on a one-timer passed Nico Daws at 15:51. The game was a 5-4 Utica lead after two periods of play.
In the third, Sam Laberge scored to give his team a 6-4 lead at 4:25. Schmelzer added another goal at 9:01 to give Utica a 7-4 lead on his second of the game and 18th of the season.
The Comets are on the road again against Toronto on Wednesday at 10:45A AM before heading back home on April 4th and 5th for games against the Providence Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
