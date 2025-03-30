Firkus' OT Winner Seals Victory Over Chicago
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night in by the final score of 3-2. Jagger Firkus scored the overtime winner and Ryan Winterton scored twice to help Coachella Valley move their record to 34-22-2-5 on the season. Nikke Kokko made 26 saves in for his 18th win of his rookie year.
HIGHLIGHTS
The Wolves opened the scoring as Justin Robidas netted a powerplay goal 2:28 into the game. Juha Jaaska and Bradly Nadeau each recorded assists on the goal.
Coachella Valley tied the game on a goal mouth scramble at 18:19 of the first. Ryan Winterton was credited with his 16th goal of the season as it was put towards the net by Ty Nelson and Logan Morrison.
Chicago regained the lead with their second powerplay goal of the game 1:27 into the second period on a strike from Skyler Brind'Amour.
Ryan Winterton notched his second goal of the game on a redirection from a Max Lajoie shot at 5:55. Nelson was credited with the secondary assist.
Following a scoreless third period, overtime was needed to decide a winner.
After both Spencer Martin and Nikke Kokko made game-saving saves for their respective teams, Ben Meyers floated into the offensive zone and spun the puck to Jagger Firkus. Firkus whistled a wrist shot past Martin to seal to score his 12th of the season and earn the extra point for Coachella Valley.
Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 0-for-5 and the penalty kill went 1-for-3.
The Firebirds outshot the Wolves 33-28.
The two teams will rematch again tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT from Allstate Arena.
