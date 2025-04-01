Penguins Sign Forward Nolan Renwick

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Nolan Renwick to an American Hockey League contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Renwick will join the team immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.

The 24-year-old just wrapped up a four-year career at the University of Maine. He posted collegiate highs with 15 assists and 24 points this season while posting a team-high plus-25 rating for the Black Bears.

In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A).

Prior to college, the native of Milestone, Saskatchewan played junior hockey with the Omaha Lancers. In his last season with Omaha, 2020-21, he led the team with 22 goals and received the team's E.H. Motto McLean Leadership Award as the player who best exemplified qualities of dedication and leadership both on and off the ice to his club and community.

