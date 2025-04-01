G Talyn Boyko Reassigned to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Boyko, 22, has appeared in 31 games with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 19-7-5. The native of Drumheller, AB, has recorded a .915 save percentage, a 2.63 goals-against average, and two shutouts in his 31 appearances.

With the Wolf Pack, Boyko has appeared in two games this season, posting a record of 1-1-0. He made 32 saves in his first career AHL start on Dec. 31, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting both his first career AHL shutout and victory.

He also recorded an assist, his first point in the AHL.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

