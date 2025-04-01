Östlund Named AHL's Rookie of the Month for March

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Noah Östlund has been named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for March.

Östlund, who just yesterday was named the Player of the Week for period ending March 30, recorded nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 11 games for Rochester in March.

Östlund began the month by scoring on Mar. 1 at Syracuse and again on Mar. 7 at Laval. He registered his first AHL hat trick on Mar. 22 at Syracuse, converting once on the power-play, once shorthanded and once at even strength in a 4-1 Amerks win. Östlund scored a go-ahead third-period goal in a 4-3 win over Utica on Mar. 23, and had another shorthanded tally in a 6-0 victory over Bridgeport on Mar. 28. He had a three-point night at Syracuse on Mar. 29 and added a goal and an assist against the Crunch on Mar. 30, finishing March with goals in five consecutive games and points in seven straight.

A first-round choice (16th overall) by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft, Östlund has totaled 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 43 games with the Amerks this season. The 21-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, leads all AHL rookies in plus/minus rating at plus-20, and his 14 goals since the All-Star break are fourth-most in the entire league.

