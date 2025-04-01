Remi Poirier Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier has been named the league's Goaltender of the Month for March.

Poirier, 23, went 7-0-0 last month with a 1.27 goals-against average, a .961 save percentage and two shutouts for the division-leading Stars. The third-year pro allowed just nine total goals on 230 shots faced in March and posted two shutouts against Chicago just 19 days apart, a 29-save performance Mar. 2 in Cedar Park, followed by a 43-save effort Mar. 21 on the team's recent road trip. So far in 2025, Poirier has a 12-2-2 record, with a 1.94 GAA, a.934 SV% and three shutouts.

Poirier is just the second goaltender in Texas Stars history to win the monthly award, joining Brent Krahn, who won the AHL's Goaltender of the Month in November 2009 during the Stars' inaugural season. Through his first 80 AHL appearances, Poirier has a 41-29-8 record with a 2.89 GAA, a .906 SV%, and four shutouts.

The Farnham, Quebec native was drafted by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The AHL also announced today that San Jose Barracuda forward Andrew Poturalski was named the Player of the Month and Rochester Americans forward Noah Östlund was chosen as the Rookie of the Month for March.

Poturalski recorded 22 points (9-13- 22) in 12 games for San Jose last month, including seven multiple-point games. Östlund compiled 14 points (9-5- 14) in 11 games for Rochester in March, which included a hat trick Mar. 22 at Syracuse.

The Stars begin a four-game homestand tonight against the Iowa Wild at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.