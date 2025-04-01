Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the fourth annual Grand Rapids Police Department versus Grand Rapids Fire Department hockey game at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 12:30 p.m.

All guests are welcome to come watch this charity game, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A ticket purchased to the GRPD vs. GRFD game also gets you into the Griffins game that night against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. Exclusive ticket prices include $24 for Upper Level Faceoff, $27 for Upper Level Center Ice, $30 for Lower Level Faceoff, and $33 for Lower Level Center Ice. For each ticket purchased, a $7 donation will be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Last season, the GRPD vs. GRFD game generated nearly $8,000 solely from ticket sales.

