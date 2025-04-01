Poturalski, Östlund, Poirier Named AHL Award Winners for March

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that San Jose Barracuda forward Andrew Poturalski, Rochester Americans forward Noah Östlund and Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier have been selected as the league's award winners for March.

Poturalski, the AHL Player of the Month, recorded nine goals and 13 assists for a league-high 22 points in 12 games during March.

Poturalski's month included seven multiple-point efforts, beginning with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Henderson on Mar. 1. The following night he notched his second career five-point game, picking up a goal and four assists in a 6-5 overtime win over the Silver Knights. Poturalski registered two goals and an assist at Tucson on Mar. 16, and tallied four points - including a natural hat trick in the third period - as the Barracuda rallied for an 8-6 win at Bakersfield on Mar. 22.

Bidding for a record-tying third career AHL scoring title, Poturalski has compiled 28 points in 18 games since returning to the Barracuda lineup on Feb. 15 following a stint with the parent San Jose Sharks. The ninth-year pro from Williamsville, N.Y., has scored a career-high 30 goals and leads the league with 73 points in 59 games this season. In 527 regular-season AHL games with San Jose, Coachella Valley, Chicago, San Diego and Charlotte, Poturalski has totaled 161 goals and 332 assists for 493 points. He has added 26 goals and 47 assists in 81 career postseason games, winning Calder Cup championships with the Checkers (2019) and Wolves (2022) before returning to the Finals with the Firebirds in 2023 and 2024.

Poturalski, who signed as a free agent with the Sharks on July 1, 2024, has one assist in three NHL games this season and three assists in nine career NHL contests with San Jose, Seattle and Carolina.

Östlund, the AHL Rookie of the Month, recorded nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 11 games for Rochester in March.

Östlund began the month by scoring on Mar. 1 at Syracuse and again on Mar. 7 at Laval. He registered his first AHL hat trick on Mar. 22 at Syracuse, converting once on the power play, once shorthanded and once at even strength in a 4-1 Amerks win. Östlund scored a go-ahead third-period goal in a 4-3 win over Utica on Mar. 23, and had another shorthanded tally in a 6-0 victory over Bridgeport on Mar. 28. He had a three-point night at Syracuse on Mar. 29 and added a goal and an assist against the Crunch on Mar. 30, finishing March with goals in five consecutive games and points in seven straight.

A first-round choice (16th overall) by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft, Östlund has totaled 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 43 games with the Amerks this season. The 21-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, leads all AHL rookies in plus/minus rating at plus-20, and his 14 goals since the All-Star break are fourth-most in the entire league.

Poirier, the AHL Goaltender of the Month, allowed only nine goals on 230 shots during the month of March, going 7-0-0 with a 1.27 goals-against average, a .961 save percentage and two shutouts.

Poirier made 29 saves in a 4-0 shutout of Chicago on Mar. 2, then stopped 28 shots plus all three shootout attempts as Texas defeated Milwaukee on Mar. 5. He turned away 38 of 39 shots in a 4-1 victory over Cleveland on Mar. 14 and made 33 saves in a 5-2 win over Ontario on Mar. 18. Poirier then recorded 43 saves in another shutout of the Wolves, a 3-0 road win on Mar. 21, and finished the month with 29 saves at Chicago on Mar. 23 and a 21-save performance on Mar. 29 at Cleveland, improving to 12-2-2 in his last 16 decisions.

A third-year pro from Farnham, Que., Poirier has a record of 15-8-2 in 26 appearances for Central Division-leading Texas this season, with a 2.55 GAA, a .909 save percentage and three shutouts. He has appeared in 80 career AHL contests with the Stars, going 41-29-8 with a 2.89 GAA, a .906 save percentage and four shutouts. Poirier was a sixth-round selection by Dallas in the 2020 NHL Draft.

