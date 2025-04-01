Hlavaj Stars in Iowa's 4-1 Win over Texas

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - Samuel Hlavaj stopped 33-of-34 shots to power the Iowa Wild to a 4-1 win over the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Tuesday night.

Michael Milne stole a pass, entered the Texas zone on a breakaway, and snapped a shot over the glove of Magnus Hellberg (26 saves) 8:50 into the game to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.

After the Wild outshot the Stars 12-8 in the opening frame, Texas responded with 15 shots to Iowa's eight in a scoreless second period.

Luke Toporowski swept the rebound of Tristan Ashbrook's shot past the right pad of Hellberg 1:38 into the third period to double the advantage.

Jack Becker and the Stars responded 1:27 later to pull back within a goal.

Hlavaj held off Texas down the stretch and Travis Boyd sealed the win with an empty-net goal from below his own goal line at 18:13 with an assist from Cameron Crotty.

Tyler Madden added another empty-net goal with an assist from Liam Öhgren with 23 seconds remaining.

Texas outshot Iowa 34-30. The Wild finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage and killed off one Stars power play.

Iowa and Texas face off again at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m.

