T-Birds Recall F Tarun Fizer from Florida
April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has recalled forward Tarun Fizer from his loan to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.
Fizer, 24, has tallied one goal in six games this season for the Thunderbirds. In 30 games with Florida, Fizer produced 21 points (13g, 8a) with just four penalty minutes.
A native of Chestermere, AB, Fizer has skated in 40 career AHL games for Colorado, Belleville, and Springfield, posting six points (3g, 3a).
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets for the Calder Cup playoff push today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Tarun Fizer
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025
- Capitals Sign Spencer Smallman to Two-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Recall F Tarun Fizer from Florida - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Begin Final Month of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Recall F Tarun Fizer from Florida
- Alexandrov's Two Late Tallies Give T-Birds Shocking Win in Providence
- T-Birds Hold off Wild, Shave Magic Number to 6
- Ellis, Peterson Spark T-Birds' Shutout Win Over Wild
- T-Birds Add F Jakub Stancl & D Lukas Fischer