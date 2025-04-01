T-Birds Recall F Tarun Fizer from Florida

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Tarun Fizer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has recalled forward Tarun Fizer from his loan to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Fizer, 24, has tallied one goal in six games this season for the Thunderbirds. In 30 games with Florida, Fizer produced 21 points (13g, 8a) with just four penalty minutes.

A native of Chestermere, AB, Fizer has skated in 40 career AHL games for Colorado, Belleville, and Springfield, posting six points (3g, 3a).

