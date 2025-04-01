Game Day Preview - CGY at TUC

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Last stint of the road trip.

The Wranglers are in Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners April 1 and April 3, at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are looking to get back in the win column after falling short against the Bakersfield Condors (8-2) on March 28 and San Diego Gulls (3-1) on March 29.

Calgary enters the clash with a 32-25-4-3 record, and is sitting sixth in the Pacific Division, battling for a playoff spot.

Tucson is in a similar position, coming off two losses against the Gulls (5-1) on March 28, and Condors (3-2) on March 29.

They are eighth place in the Pacific Division and have a record of 30-29-3-2.

Players to Watch

The Wranglers welcome a new face: Kaden Bohlsen.

The Calgary Wranglers added the 6-foot-3 centre/winger to the roster on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) on March 31.

Bohlsen has put up 42 points in 113 games over five NCAA seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Minnesota State University.

Bohlsen reunites with former teammate Sam Morton after spending two seasons with him at Minnesota State University.

For the opposition, the pressure will be on netminder Dylan Wells.

Matthew Villalta, the Roadrunners starting goalie, was recalled by the Utah Hockey Club on March 28, and will likely not be in the lineup.

Eyes will be on Wells to man the house, having played eight games this season.

How to Watch

