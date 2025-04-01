Capitals Sign Spencer Smallman to Two-Year Contract Extension

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed forward Spencer Smallman to a two-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick. Smallman's contract will carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level and $380,000 in AHL.

Smallman, 28, is enjoying a career-year in his first season with Hershey, posting nine goals and a personal-best 29 assists and 33 points with the Bears. The native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island ranks tied for second on the Bears in assists and sits seventh in scoring on the club.

The 6'1", 202-pound forward was a member of the 2022 Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves, scoring 27 points (10g, 17a) in 65 games that season while adding six points (2g, 4a) in 18 postseason games, including assisting on the game-winning goal in the clinching contest of the Calder Cup Finals.

Smallman has scored 128 career points (47g, 81a) in 299 career AHL games with Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado, and Hershey. In addition, Smallman has registered seven points (3g, 4a) in 26 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He was on Charlotte's roster during the team's run to the Calder Cup in 2019, but he did not appear in a postseason game.

Prior to turning pro, Smallman played five seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the then-Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2016-17, Smallman scored 79 points (30g, 49a) and added 22 points in the playoffs (11g, 11a) as Saint John won the QMJHL title. The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 4, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Harrisburg International Airport Luggage Tag Giveaway Night. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a luggage tag, courtesy of Harrisburg International Airport. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.