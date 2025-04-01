Bridgeport Islanders Sign Cam Berg
April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Cam Berg to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Berg, 23, spent each of the last two seasons at the University of North Dakota, recording 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 26 games during his senior campaign, while serving as an alternate captain.
A native of West Fargo, N.D., Berg set career highs in goals (20), assists (17), points (37) and games played (40) as a junior at North Dakota in 2023-24. He ranked second on the Fighting Hawks in goals and third in points. Berg had 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 74 games during his first two college seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2021-2023.
He was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
