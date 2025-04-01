Wolf Pack Sign G Callum Tung to Amateur Tryout Agreement

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with goaltender Callum Tung for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Tung, 21, posted a record of 10-4-1 with a .933 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average in 15 appearances as a freshman with the University of Connecticut this season.

The native of Port Moody, BC, was named to the Hockey East's All-Rookie Team following the 2024-25 campaign.

Prior to joining the Huskies, Tung spent the 2023-24 season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL. In 38 games, the 6'3", 198-pound netminder posted a record of 22-14-1 with a .917 save percentage, 2.80 goals-against average, and three shutouts.

Tung agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers this morning that will begin with the 2025-26 season.

