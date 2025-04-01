Stars' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped with Loss to Iowa

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg against the Iowa Wild

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg against the Iowa Wild(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Wild on Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, ending their five-game win streak.

Iowa took the lead 8:50 into the game after Michael Milne forced a turnover in the Texas neutral zone. Milne capitalized by breaking free for a breakaway and firing a shot over the glove of Magnus Hellberg.

After a scoreless second period, Iowa extended their lead just over 90 seconds into the third frame when Luke Toporowski buried a rebound off Tristan Ashbrook's shot from the right circle. Texas responded less than 90 seconds later as Jack Becker capitalized on an Iowa turnover near the blue line. Emilio Pettersen fed Becker the puck in the slot as he came out of the left-wing corner, and Becker quickly turned, elevating the puck over Samuel Hlavaj's blocker to trim the deficit to one. However, the Stars' comeback effort fell short when Travis Boyd scored an insurance goal into the empty net with under two minutes left in regulation. Shortly thereafter, Tyler Madden sealed the win for Iowa with another empty-net goal.

Hellberg stopped 26 of 28 shots in the loss for the Stars, while Hlavaj turned away 33 of 34 shots in the victory for the Wild.

The Stars will look to rebound from tonight's defeat when they face the Wild again on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.