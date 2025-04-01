Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Video Game Knight

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Video Game Knight, which will take place this Saturday, Apr. 5 at 6 p.m. PT when the Silver Knights face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The first 3,000 fans will receive a commemorative rally towel courtesy of Circus Circus. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a game day poster.

Arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard, including interactive games and inflatables. The team is asking fans to drop off gently used sports equipment in the pod located on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard from 4 - 6 p.m. All donations will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada.

Inside, fans can test their skills at the UNLV Rebel Gaming station on the concourse. The premier collegiate esports club will be on-site, running a video game station where fans can jump into the action, compete, and get a taste of the esports experience before puck drop. Meet Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog behind section 7, and purchase specialty food and beverage items at the concessions stands throughout Lee's Family Forum.

The Silver Knights will wear specialty Video Game Knight jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be sold through HSK Authentics on VegasTeamStore.com. Follow the Henderson Silver Knights on social media to be the first to learn when these jerseys are available. Additionally, fans can purchase Video Game Knight themed merch exclusively at The Saddlery.

Limited single-game tickets for Video Game Knight are still available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.