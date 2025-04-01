Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Taige Harding

April 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Taige Harding on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($867,500 salary cap hit). Harding will join the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on an ATO (Amateur Tryout) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Harding, 23, recorded 14 points (2G, 12A) in 37 games with Providence College (NCAA) during the 2024-25 campaign. His 14 assists shared first among club defensemen, while his 12 assists and 30 blocked shots each shared second. Harding helped the Friars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

A native of Glasgow, Great Britain, the defenseman skated in 123 NCAA games with Providence from 2022-25, compiling 40 points (8G, 32A). As a sophomore in 2022-23, Harding tallied career highs in goals (4), assists (13) and points (17) in 37 games. His 13 assists and 17 points each ranked second among all team blueliners that season.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (91 st overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

