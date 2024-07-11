San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular-season schedule for the club's 2024-25 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road with the franchise's first-ever matchup against the Toronto Marlies Oct. 12 at Coca-Cola Coliseum (1 p.m. PT). The team will hold its Home Opener presented by California Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls will have 25 home weekend dates, including nine Friday and 14 Saturday games, and two Sunday contests. The Gulls will also play 20 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

The Gulls will host 10 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga Arena as part of their 2024-25 schedule, including 64 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams. The Gulls will face the Ontario Reign eight times beginning Nov. 23 at home (6 p.m. PT). San Diego will host Ontario three additional times, Dec. 7 (6 p.m. PT), Dec. 27 (7 p.m. PT) and Mar. 8 (6 p.m. PT), and travel to Toyota Arena on Jan. 3 (7 p.m. PT), Feb. 8 (6 p.m. PT), Mar. 7 (7 p.m.) and Apr. 18 (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls will also have four inter-conference contests against the Central Division's Iowa Wild, hosting the Wild on Jan. 8 and 15 (both 7 p.m. PT) and travelling to Iowa on Apr. 4 (5 p.m. PT) and 6 (1 p.m. PT). In addition to San Diego's opening set with Toronto, the Gulls will host the Marlies for the first time on Jan. 29 and 31 (both 7 p.m. PT).

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $560 per seat for the 2024-25 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The Gulls' broadcast and promotions schedules will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.