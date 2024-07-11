Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Regular Season and Preseason Schedules

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and the American Hockey League are excited to announce today opponents and schedules for both the 2024-25 AHL regular season and preseason.

The 72-game campaign begins on Friday, October 11, 2024, when the Senators visit the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at Blue Cross Arena, in Rochester, NY, before continuing to the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, where they'll face the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) the following evening.

The B-Sens begin the home portion of the schedule with the Home Opener presented by CAA on Saturday, October 19, 2024, against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). As always, fans will be able to meet their favourite players on the red carpet before the game, with more details on the Home Opener presented by CAA still to be announced. Belleville finishes its home-opening weekend with the first of 10 matinees this season, welcoming the Crunch for their first visit to the Friendly City, on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The full 2024-25 Belleville Senators regular season schedule is available. Links to printable versions of the 2024-25 schedule are available at the bottom of this release.

Some other highlights of the upcoming calendar include:

Opponents:

Belleville will face off against 14 different opponents this season, spanning the North, Atlantic and Central divisions, but no matchups are scheduled with Pacific Division opponents. The B-Sens will play two additional games each against Bridgeport, Hershey, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton than they did in 2023-24, and two fewer against Laval. Belleville will not be facing Grand Rapids, or Milwaukee, as they did last season. However, the Senators will have one new opponent this season, as they face off against the Providence Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

Opponent NHL Affiliate Meetings

Toronto Marlies Toronto Maple Leafs 10

Laval Rocket Montreal Canadiens 10

Syracuse Crunch Tampa Bay Lightning 8

Rochester Americans Buffalo Sabres 8

Utica Comets New Jersey Devils 8

Cleveland Monsters Columbus Blue Jackets 4

Bridgeport Islanders New York Islanders 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins 4

Hershey Bears Washington Capitals 4

Manitoba Moose Winnipeg Jets 4

Providence Bruins Boston Bruins 2

Springfield Thunderbirds St. Louis Blues 2

Hartford Wolf Pack New York Rangers 2

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Philadelphia Flyers 2

Matinee Matchups:

The B-Sens will play 10 afternoon games throughout the season, with four hosted at CAA Arena. Four matinees will also be played on the road against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs), with one each being played on the road against the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders) and Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Date Time Opponent

Sun Oct.20/24 3:00 p.m. vs Syracuse Crunch

Sat Nov.16/24 1:30 p.m. @ Toronto Marlies (Scotiabank Arena)

Sun Dec.1/24 3:00 p.m. @ Bridgeport Islanders

Thu Dec.26/24 2:00 p.m. @ Toronto Marlies (Scotiabank Arena)

Tue Dec.31/24 3:00 p.m. vs Utica Comets

Sun Jan.12/25 3:00 p.m. vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sat Feb.15/25 4:00 p.m. @ Toronto Marlies

Mon Feb.17/25 3:00 p.m. vs Utica Comets

Sun Feb.23/25 12:00 p.m. @ Cleveland Monsters

Sat Mar.22/25 4:00 p.m. @ Toronto Marlies

Off-Site Games:

The Senators will play three off-site games in National Hockey League arenas this season, including a franchise-first home game at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of Belleville's National Hockey League affiliate, the Ottawa Senators. The Senators are away for the other two off-site games to be played at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Marlies.

Date Time Opponent Location

Sat Nov.16/24 1:30 p.m. @ Toronto Marlies Scotiabank Arena

Thu Dec.26/24 2:00 p.m. @ Toronto Marlies Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb.12/24 7:00 p.m. vs Laval Rocket Canadian Tire Centre

Other Schedule Notes:

Busiest Months: The Senators' busiest month overall is February, when they'll play 13 games over 28 days. February will also see the B-Sens play the most road games in a month, with seven contests. At home, the busiest month is March with seven contests at CAA Arena.

Longest Homestand: Belleville's longest homestand is seven games (Mar.23/25 to Apr.5/25) with matchups against Cleveland (x2), Lehigh Valley, Toronto, Syracuse, and Rochester (x2)

Longest Road trip: The B-Sens will have two five-game road trips this season, from Nov.27/24 to Dec.7/24 (Syracuse, Bridgeport (x2), Manitoba (x2), and from Apr.9/25 to Apr.18/25 (Rochester, Springfield, Providence, Laval (x2)).

Back-to-Backs: Belleville will play games on back-to-back days 23 times this season, with just one three-in-three set, from Mar.21/24 to Mar.23/24 when they welcome Toronto and Cleveland to CAA Arena, sandwiched around a visit to Toronto.

Preseason:

The Belleville Sens are also pleased to announce that the Club will once again host a trio of preseason games at CAA Arena, involving the B-Sens, Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket. That schedule is as follows, with more information on scheduling and tickets to come.

Date Time Matchup

Fri Oct.4/24 7:00 p.m. Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket

Sat Oct.5/24 7:00 p.m. Toronto Marlies vs Laval Rocket

Sun Oct.6/24 3:00 p.m. Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies

Tickets:

Details on single-game tickets for the 2024-25 AHL season will be available in September, but fans can put down a deposit now to lock in a group experience for any of the Club's 2024-25 regular season games. More information on 2024-25 group packages, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, is available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

The Club will contact Belleville Sens Season Seat Members shortly with information on attending the preseason games in October and the Feb.12/24 game in Ottawa.

