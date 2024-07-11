Roadrunners Release 2024-2025 Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners today announced their regular season schedule for the 2024-2025 season which will begin on Friday, October 11 in Colorado.

The Roadrunners home opener is Saturday, October 19 when they will host Texas at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

Twenty-six of the team's 36 home games will take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday with a Martin Luther King holiday special slated for Monday, January 20 at 6 p.m. and the team's School Day Field Trip game returning Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m.

SEASON TICKETS

Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now HERE and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks.

START TIMES

All Friday and Saturday Roadrunners home games will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday evening home games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Four Sunday matinees will begin at 4 p.m. The Roadrunners will also drop the puck at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 20 for a Martin Luther King Day contest against Henderson.

HOME EARLY, LATE

The Roadrunners will open the season with four of their first six games at home from October 11-26 and close the campaign with six of their final eight games at Tucson Arena during the month of April.

OPENING AND CLOSING WITH COLORADO

The Roadrunners will open the 2024-2025 season in Colorado against the Eagles on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. The two teams meet again to close the campaign on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19 in Tucson.

HOLIDAYS AT HOME

Tucson will welcome Coachella Valley on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving for action on November 26 and 27. Both games drop the puck at 6:30 p.m. The Roadrunners will also be home in the Old Pueblo between Christmas and New Year's as they host Colorado Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 29 at 4 p.m.

HOME STRETCHES

The Roadrunners longest home stand of the season is six games from January 20-February 1, sandwiched between two seven-game road trips. The Roadrunners will have four four-game home stands from October 19-26; December 13-18; February 22-March 1 and April 1-6.

THOSE SEVEN-GAME ROAD TRIPS

The Roadrunners will open the 2025 calendar year with a seven-game road trip from January 3-15 that will canvas: Texas, Coachella Valley, San Diego and Calgary; and cover nearly 6,000 miles. Tucson's second seven-game road trip in less than a month will occur during the annual Tucson Gem And Mineral Show February 7-19. This trip will include visits to: San Jose, Bakersfield, Ontario, Henderson and Coachella Valley.

GAMES BY MONTH

October: 4 Home, 4 Road

November: 6 Home, 4 Road

December: 6 Home, 4 Road

January: 5 Home, 7 Road

February: 4 Home, 7 Road

March: 5 Home, 8 Road

April: 6 Home, 2 Road

GAMES BY OPPONENT

Abbotsford: 4 Home, 4 Away

Bakersfield: 4 Home, 4 Away

Calgary: 4 Home, 4 Away

Coachella Valley: 2 Home, 2 Away

Colorado: 4 Home, 4 Away

Henderson: 4 Home, 4 Away

Ontario: 4 Home, 4 Away

Rockford: 2 Home, 2 Away

San Jose: 2 Home, 2 Away

San Diego: 4 Home, 4 Away

Texas: 2 Home, 2 Away

HOME GAMES BY DAY OF WEEK

Monday: 2 Games

Tuesday: 3 Games

Wednesday: 5 Games

Thursday: 0 Games

Friday: 7 Games

Saturday: 13 games

Sunday: 6 games

DATES TO SAVE

Friday, October 11: The season opens in Colorado.

Saturday, October 19: Home opener against Texas.

Monday, January 20: Season-long six-game home stand opens with 6 p.m. Martin Luther King Day contest against Henderson.

Wednesday, January 22: 10:30 a.m. Field Trip School Day Game against Henderson.

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19: Regular Season Home Finales versus Colorado.

The team's complete Promotional Night schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

AFFILIATION GUIDE, See when each AHL affiliate is visiting Tucson

Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)

Friday, January 24; Saturday, January 25; Saturday, February 22; Sunday February 23

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Friday, October 25, Saturday, October 26; Saturday, April 5; Sunday, April 6

Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames)

Friday, November 22; Saturday, November 23; Tuesday, April 1; Wednesday, April 2

Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken)

Tuesday, November 26; Wednesday, November 27

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Saturday, December 28; Sunday, December 29; Friday, April 18; Saturday, April 19

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

Friday, December 13; Saturday, December 14; Monday, January 20; Wednesday, January 22

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

Friday, January 31; Saturday, February 1; Tuesday, March 11; Wednesday, March 12

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

Friday, February 28; Saturday, March 1

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

Saturday, November 9; Sunday, November 10; Monday, December 16; Wednesday, December 18

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Saturday, March 15; Sunday, March 16

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Friday, October 19; Saturday, October 20

REGULAR SEASON:

*All Times Tucson local (MST)

OCTOBER:

Friday, October 11 @ Colorado (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 12 @ Colorado (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 19 vs. TEXAS (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, October 20 vs. TEXAS (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 25 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 26 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 29 @ Abbotsford (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 30 @ Abbotsford (7:00 p.m.)

NOVEMBER:

Saturday, November 9 vs. SAN DIEGO (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, November 10 vs. SAN DIEGO (4:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 13 @ Ontario (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 15 @ Henderson (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 16 @ Henderson (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, November 22 vs. CALGARY (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 23 vs. CALGARY (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, November 26 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, November 27 vs. COACHELLA VALLEY (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, November 30 @ San Diego (7:00 p.m.)

DECEMBER:

Friday, December 6 @ Calgary (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 7 @ Calgary (6:00 p.m.)

Friday, December 13 vs. HENDERSON (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 14 vs. HENDERSON (7:00 p.m.)

Monday, December 16 vs. SAN DIEGO (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 18 vs. SAN DIEGO (6:30 p.m.)

Friday, December 20 @ Abbotsford (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 21 @ Abbotsford (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday, December 28 vs. COLORADO (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, December 29 vs. COLORADO (4:00 p.m.)

JANUARY:

Friday, January 3 @ Texas (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 4 @ Texas (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 8 @ Coachella Valley (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, January 10 @ San Diego (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 11 @ San Diego (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, January 14 @ Calgary (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 15 @ Calgary (7:00 p.m.)

Monday, January 20 vs. HENDERSON (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 22 vs. HENDERSON (10:30 a.m.)

Friday, January 24 vs. ABBOTSFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 25 vs. ABBOTSFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, January 31 vs. ONTARIO (7:00 p.m.)

FEBRUARY:

Saturday, February 1 vs. ONTARIO (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, February 7 @ San Jose (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, February 8 @ San Jose (3:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 11 @ Bakersfield (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 12 @ Ontario (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 15 @ Henderson (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, February 16 @ Henderson (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 19 @ Coachella Valley (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, February 22 vs. ABBOTSFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, February 23 vs. ABBOTSFORD (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, February 28 vs. ROCKFORD (7:00 p.m.)

MARCH:

Saturday, March 1 vs. ROCKFORD (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 5 @ Ontario (8:00 p.m.)

Friday, March 7 @ Bakersfield (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 8 @ Bakersfield (8:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 11 vs. ONTARIO (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 12 vs. ONTARIO (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 15 vs. SAN JOSE (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, March 16 vs. SAN JOSE (4:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 22 @ Colorado (6:00 p.m.)

Sunday, March 23 @ Colorado (2:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 26 @ Ontario (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, March 28 @ San Diego (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 29 @ Bakersfield (7:00 p.m.)

APRIL:

Tuesday, April 1 vs. CALGARY (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 2 vs. CALGARY (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 5 vs. BAKERSFIELD (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, April 6 vs. BAKERSFIELD (4:00 p.m.)

Friday, April 11 @ Rockford (5:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 12 @ Rockford (5:00 p.m.)

Friday, April 18 vs. COLORADO (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 19 vs. COLORADO (7:00 p.m.)

