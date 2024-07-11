AHL Announces Providence Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League announced today, July 11, the schedule for the Providence Bruins 2024-25 regular season.
New opponents for the 2024-25 season include the Laval Rocket and the Belleville Senators, rounding out a complete Eastern Conference schedule for Providence.
The Bruins kick-off the campaign by hosting the Rocket on Friday, October 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The first road contest features the team traveling to Bridgeport on Saturday, October 12.
Other key dates include two home games against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, November 15 and Sunday, November 17, and a home contest versus the Toronto Marlies on Friday, March 7. The defending Calder Cup Champions come to town when the Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Friday, October 25 and Sunday, October 27.
Here is a home and away breakdown of the 2024-25 season:
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Islanders: Home (6), Away (6)
Charlotte Checkers: Home (2), Away (2)
Hartford Wolf Pack: Home (5), Away (5)
Hershey Bears: Home (2), Away (2)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Home (2), Away (2)
Springfield Thunderbirds: Home (6), Away (6)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins: Home (2), Away (2)
North Division
Belleville Senators: Home (1), Away (1)
Cleveland Monsters: Home (2), Away (2)
Laval Rocket: Home (2), Away (2)
Rochester Americans: Home (1), Away (1)
Syracuse Crunch: Home (1), Away (1)
Toronto Marlies: Home (1), Away (1)
Utica Comets: Home (3), Away (3)
Ticket Information
Tickets for the 2024-25 Providence Bruins season are currently available through Season Memberships. Individual game tickets will be on sale soon.
