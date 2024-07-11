Checkers Announce 2024-25 Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The wait is finally over - the 2024-25 schedule is officially out!
The new slate features plenty of highlights - from new opponents to holiday tilts and more - so let's jump right in.
GETTING STARTED
The Checkers will kick off the 2024-25 campaign on the road, taking a quick trip to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 12 and to Bridgeport the following night before returning to the Queen City. The first opportunity for fans to catch the team at Bojangles Coliseum comes on Oct. 18, when the Checkers will host the Cleveland Monsters for the home opener.
NEW FOES
Atlantic Division opponents obviously make up the bulk of Charlotte's schedule, and Cleveland, Rochester and Toronto remain on the slate, but there are three new additions for fans to look forward to this season. The Utica Comets return from the North Division after a season away, while a pair of Western Conference foes in the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals enter the picture as well - both appearing on Charlotte's schedule for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
The schedule once again provides fans an opportunity to spend quality time at their home away from home around some holidays. The traditional Black Friday game returns to give you a post-Thanksgiving night out, four games lead up to Christmas to help entertain any out-of-towners and Feb. 15 stands as a great backup plan in case you forget about a Valentine's Day gift.
MADNESS IN MARCH
One thing that jumps out upon a quick glance at the schedule is just how packed the month of March is. The Checkers will play eight home games - the most of any single month - spread across a pair of four-games-in-six-days stretches. That's not all, though, as the Checkers will also play seven road contests - a tilt in Cleveland to start the month and then an 11-day trek that features a pair of matchups each with Rochester, Toronto and Utica. When the dust settles, the month of March will feature 15 days with a Checkers game and 16 days without one.
UP NEXT
With the full schedule out, now is a great time to lock in your season tickets or mini plan for the 2024-25 campaign. Later this summer the Checkers will release the promotional schedule, which will feature returning favorites like Teddy Bear Toss and Pooch Party, as well as plenty of fun new themes for the new year. Individual tickets will also go on sale later in the offseason, so fans can keep their eyes out on the Checkers social media channels for more information on that.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2024-25 Schedule, New Primary Logo - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Texas Stars Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs 2024-25 Season Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Regular Season and Preseason Schedules - Belleville Senators
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Comets Unveil 2024-2025 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Set 2024-25 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Release 2024-2025 Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces 2024-25 Schedule - AHL
- Griffins Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Unveils Full 2024-25 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose and AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Bradley Marek and Ryan Sandelin to AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.