Checkers Announce 2024-25 Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The wait is finally over - the 2024-25 schedule is officially out!

The new slate features plenty of highlights - from new opponents to holiday tilts and more - so let's jump right in.

GETTING STARTED

The Checkers will kick off the 2024-25 campaign on the road, taking a quick trip to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 12 and to Bridgeport the following night before returning to the Queen City. The first opportunity for fans to catch the team at Bojangles Coliseum comes on Oct. 18, when the Checkers will host the Cleveland Monsters for the home opener.

NEW FOES

Atlantic Division opponents obviously make up the bulk of Charlotte's schedule, and Cleveland, Rochester and Toronto remain on the slate, but there are three new additions for fans to look forward to this season. The Utica Comets return from the North Division after a season away, while a pair of Western Conference foes in the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals enter the picture as well - both appearing on Charlotte's schedule for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

The schedule once again provides fans an opportunity to spend quality time at their home away from home around some holidays. The traditional Black Friday game returns to give you a post-Thanksgiving night out, four games lead up to Christmas to help entertain any out-of-towners and Feb. 15 stands as a great backup plan in case you forget about a Valentine's Day gift.

MADNESS IN MARCH

One thing that jumps out upon a quick glance at the schedule is just how packed the month of March is. The Checkers will play eight home games - the most of any single month - spread across a pair of four-games-in-six-days stretches. That's not all, though, as the Checkers will also play seven road contests - a tilt in Cleveland to start the month and then an 11-day trek that features a pair of matchups each with Rochester, Toronto and Utica. When the dust settles, the month of March will feature 15 days with a Checkers game and 16 days without one.

UP NEXT

With the full schedule out, now is a great time to lock in your season tickets or mini plan for the 2024-25 campaign. Later this summer the Checkers will release the promotional schedule, which will feature returning favorites like Teddy Bear Toss and Pooch Party, as well as plenty of fun new themes for the new year. Individual tickets will also go on sale later in the offseason, so fans can keep their eyes out on the Checkers social media channels for more information on that.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.