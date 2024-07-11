Amerks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their schedule for the 2024-25 American Hockey League regular season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The Amerks will open their 69 th AHL season - and 43 rd as the primary affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena.

All 32 AHL teams will again play a 72-game regular-season schedule (36 home games and 36 away games) this coming season with the Amerks playing against 14 other teams. Rochester, which embarks on its first season under newly appointed head coach Michael Leone, will play 24 of its 36 home games on weekends, with 18 Friday home games, three Saturday home dates and three Sunday home outings. The team will play the balance of its schedule with a dozen midweek games on Wednesday nights, including the annual pre-Thanksgiving Day matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 27 against the defending North Division champion Cleveland Monsters.

For the ninth straight year, the Amerks will play all 72 of their games solely against Eastern Conference opponents this season, with 54 coming against their North Division rivals and 18 versus teams from the Atlantic Division. The Amerks will remain in the North Division of the Eastern Conference along with the Belleville Senators, Cleveland Monsters, Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets.

As in years past, Rochester will face Syracuse and Utica more than any other opponent during its 69 th AHL campaign with 12 meetings (six home, six road) each against its intrastate rivals. The Amerks will also have eight matchups (four home, four road) each against Belleville, Cleveland and Laval. Rounding out their Divisional schedule are six encounters (three home, three road) with the Toronto Marlies, including a home-and-home set during the second week of the season before a meeting north of the border in the regular season finale on Saturday, April 19.

The Amerks will again play the entire Atlantic Division this coming season with four matchups (two home, two road) against the Charlotte Checkers. The two teams will clash over back-to-back weeks in March to bookend a three-game homestand, beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at The Blue Cross Arena before meeting again on Friday, March 21.

Similar to last season, the Amerks will also face the Providence Bruins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins twice (one home, one road), while also seeing the Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Springfield Thunderbirds for a pair of meetings (one home, one road) as well. The back-to-back defending Calder Cup champion Bears, fresh off their 13 th AHL championship, make their only visit to Rochester on Friday, Nov. 22 for what will be the 467 th all-time meeting between the league's two oldest franchises.

All home games will start at 7:05 p.m. this season except for the three Saturday matchups that are slated for 5:05 p.m. Rochester's three Sunday afternoon matinees, two of which are scheduled for late-March, will begin at 3:05 p.m.

The Amerks' busiest month of the season comes in November with 14 games split evenly between home and road. After opening the month with a weekend set in Utica, Rochester will play seven of its next 12 games at home, mostly against North Division opponents.

The Amerks' longest homestand of the season is a five-game stretch over a 10-day span in February with all but one matchup against divisional foes, the exception being Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lone visit to Rochester on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The homestand also coincides with the team's busiest stretch of the season overall with nine games over the final 17 days of the month highlighted by a three-in-three all within the Empire State.

The Amerks' longest string of road games is a five-game trek over eight days in December. Rochester ventures south for a pair of contests in Charlotte before closing out the trip north of the border, including a two-game set in Belleville.

Rochester spends the most time on home ice in November and February with seven games each within the friendly confines of The Blue Cross Arena. Conversely, the Amerks will have three straight months with seven road games between November and January with the team making its annual swing through New England following the turn of the New Year.

For the third straight year, the Amerks open the season by playing half of its first six games in October on the road. All six games in October are against North Division opponents, the last four being home-and-home series with Toronto and Cleveland, which followed Rochester's run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past spring.

Rochester has four "three-in-three" weekends on the docket, three more than last season. The Amerks will be in action three straight nights during the second weekend of January and February following back-to-back three-game weekends to close out the month of March.

Information on promotional and annual theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $17 per game and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

