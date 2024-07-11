Comets Unveil 2024-2025 Season Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the details of the 2024-2025 season schedule. The forthcoming season will mark the 12th in Utica Comets AHL franchise history.

The 12th season of Utica Comets Hockey will begin Friday, October 11 against the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. The 2024-25 season of Comets hockey features 13 Friday home games along with 13 games on Saturday and one on Sunday afternoon on March 2 at 3:00 PM against the Crunch.

The team will play its annual Veterans Day Game on Monday, November 11 against the Cleveland Monsters at 5:00 PM. Later this summer, the Comets will unveil more theme nights peppered throughout the season along with very special events and offers for all Season Ticket Members.

The North Division rival Syracuse Crunch will battle the Comets 14 times starting on opening night and culminating in the final two games of the regular season in a back-to-back, home and home series.

Other teams within the North Division will see the Comets battle the Rochester Americans 12 times while taking on the Cleveland Monsters four times. The Comets will play their divisional Canadian opponents, the Laval Rocket and Belleville Senators, eight times while battling the Toronto Marlies four games during the regular season. This season, the Comets will face every team in the Eastern Conference at least twice.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2024-25 Season. Single game tickets are also now on sale and can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

