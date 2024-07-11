Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Unveils Full 2024-25 Schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2024-25 regular-season schedule was released today by the American Hockey League.

The 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents and a wealth of weekend home dates. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its season at home when the Charlotte Checkers come to town on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

Including the season opener, 26 of the Penguins' 36 home games this season will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will play 10 home games on Fridays and 16 home games on Saturdays.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's longest homestand of the season is a five-game stretch prior to Christmas in December. The Penguins will also be at home in their first game after Christmas, Friday, Dec. 27, as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29.

The Penguins' longest time away from home features eight-consecutive road games in February and March.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the eight-team Atlantic Division for 2024-25, along with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds. The Penguins will meet division foes 52 times (26 home/26 road), and their remaining 20 games will come against clubs in the North Division (10 home/10 road).

All 72 of the Penguins' regular-season games will be broadcast over-the-air or streamed online via their radio partner, WILK Newsradio. Every regular-season game will also be available via the AHL's premier streaming service, AHLTV.

The Penguins' full 2024-25 regular-season schedule is listed below or available at the following link.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

2024-25 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS REGULAR SEASON

(All Times EST)

Day Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team

Saturday October 12 6:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday October 13 3:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Springfield

Friday October 18 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday October 19 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday October 25 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse

Saturday October 26 6:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday October 30 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport

Saturday November 2 6:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday November 6 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday November 8 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday November 9 6:05 p.m. Rochester vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday November 13 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday November 16 6:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday November 22 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday November 29 7:05 p.m. Laval vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday November 30 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Wednesday December 4 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday December 7 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Sunday December 8 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Wednesday December 11 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday December 13 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday December 14 6:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday December 18 7:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday December 21 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday December 22 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday December 27 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday December 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday January 3 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday January 4 6:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday January 8 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Toronto

Friday January 10 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Belleville

Sunday January 12 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Belleville

Wednesday January 15 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Laval

Saturday January 18 6:05 p.m. Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday January 24 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica

Saturday January 25 6:05 p.m. Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday January 26 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday January 29 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday January 31 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Saturday February 1 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Friday February 7 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday February 8 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tuesday February 11 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday February 14 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday February 15 6:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday February 16 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday February 21 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Saturday February 22 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Sunday February 23 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Wednesday February 26 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rochester

Friday February 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse

Saturday March 1 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday March 7 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Saturday March 8 6:05 p.m. Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday March 9 3:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday March 12 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday March 14 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Sunday March 16 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday March 21 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday March 22 6:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday March 23 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport

Wednesday March 26 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday March 29 4:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Sunday March 30 1:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Friday April 4 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland

Saturday April 5 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland

Friday April 11 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday April 12 6:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday April 13 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport

Wednesday April 16 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday April 18 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Saturday April 19 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK GAMES BY MONTH

Home Road Total Home Road Total

Monday 0 0 0 October 3 4 7

Tuesday 0 1 1 November 6 3 9

Wednesday 8 5 13 December 7 4 11

Thursday 0 0 0 January 6 6 12

Friday 10 11 21 February 4 8 12

Saturday 16 9 25 March 6 7 13

Sunday 2 10 12 April 4 4 8

GAMES vs. OPPONENTS (Home/Road)

Atlantic Division North Division

Bridgeport (3/3) Belleville (2/2)

Charlotte (4/4) Cleveland (2/2)

Hartford (3/3) Laval (1/1)

Hershey (6/6) Rochester (1/1)

Lehigh Valley (6/6) Syracuse (2/2)

Providence (2/2) Toronto (1/1)

Springfield (2/2) Utica (1/1)

* = All dates and times are subject to change

