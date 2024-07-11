Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Unveils Full 2024-25 Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2024-25 regular-season schedule was released today by the American Hockey League.
The 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents and a wealth of weekend home dates. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its season at home when the Charlotte Checkers come to town on Saturday, Oct. 12 for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.
Including the season opener, 26 of the Penguins' 36 home games this season will take place on Fridays and Saturdays. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will play 10 home games on Fridays and 16 home games on Saturdays.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's longest homestand of the season is a five-game stretch prior to Christmas in December. The Penguins will also be at home in their first game after Christmas, Friday, Dec. 27, as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29.
The Penguins' longest time away from home features eight-consecutive road games in February and March.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the eight-team Atlantic Division for 2024-25, along with the Bridgeport Islanders, Charlotte, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds. The Penguins will meet division foes 52 times (26 home/26 road), and their remaining 20 games will come against clubs in the North Division (10 home/10 road).
All 72 of the Penguins' regular-season games will be broadcast over-the-air or streamed online via their radio partner, WILK Newsradio. Every regular-season game will also be available via the AHL's premier streaming service, AHLTV.
The Penguins' full 2024-25 regular-season schedule is listed below or available at the following link.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
2024-25 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS REGULAR SEASON
(All Times EST)
Day Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team
Saturday October 12 6:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday October 13 3:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Springfield
Friday October 18 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday October 19 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Friday October 25 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse
Saturday October 26 6:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday October 30 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport
Saturday November 2 6:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday November 6 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday November 8 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Saturday November 9 6:05 p.m. Rochester vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday November 13 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Saturday November 16 6:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday November 22 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday November 29 7:05 p.m. Laval vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday November 30 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Wednesday December 4 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday December 7 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Sunday December 8 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Wednesday December 11 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday December 13 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday December 14 6:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday December 18 7:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday December 21 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday December 22 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday December 27 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday December 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday January 3 7:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday January 4 6:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday January 8 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Toronto
Friday January 10 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Belleville
Sunday January 12 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Belleville
Wednesday January 15 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Laval
Saturday January 18 6:05 p.m. Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday January 24 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica
Saturday January 25 6:05 p.m. Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday January 26 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday January 29 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday January 31 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Saturday February 1 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Friday February 7 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday February 8 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Tuesday February 11 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday February 14 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday February 15 6:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday February 16 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Friday February 21 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Saturday February 22 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Sunday February 23 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Wednesday February 26 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rochester
Friday February 28 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse
Saturday March 1 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday March 7 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Saturday March 8 6:05 p.m. Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday March 9 3:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday March 12 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday March 14 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Sunday March 16 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Friday March 21 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday March 22 6:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday March 23 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport
Wednesday March 26 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday March 29 4:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Sunday March 30 1:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Friday April 4 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland
Saturday April 5 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland
Friday April 11 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday April 12 6:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday April 13 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Bridgeport
Wednesday April 16 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday April 18 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Saturday April 19 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK GAMES BY MONTH
Home Road Total Home Road Total
Monday 0 0 0 October 3 4 7
Tuesday 0 1 1 November 6 3 9
Wednesday 8 5 13 December 7 4 11
Thursday 0 0 0 January 6 6 12
Friday 10 11 21 February 4 8 12
Saturday 16 9 25 March 6 7 13
Sunday 2 10 12 April 4 4 8
GAMES vs. OPPONENTS (Home/Road)
Atlantic Division North Division
Bridgeport (3/3) Belleville (2/2)
Charlotte (4/4) Cleveland (2/2)
Hartford (3/3) Laval (1/1)
Hershey (6/6) Rochester (1/1)
Lehigh Valley (6/6) Syracuse (2/2)
Providence (2/2) Toronto (1/1)
Springfield (2/2) Utica (1/1)
* = All dates and times are subject to change
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2024-25 Schedule, New Primary Logo - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Texas Stars Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs 2024-25 Season Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Chicago Wolves Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Regular Season and Preseason Schedules - Belleville Senators
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Comets Unveil 2024-2025 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Set 2024-25 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Release 2024-2025 Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces 2024-25 Schedule - AHL
- Griffins Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Unveils Full 2024-25 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose and AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Bradley Marek and Ryan Sandelin to AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Unveils Full 2024-25 Schedule
- Penguins Announce Date of 2024-25 Home Opener
- Penguins Sign Defenseman Dan Renouf
- Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Justin Lee
- Former Penguins Hoist Stanley Cup with Florida Panthers