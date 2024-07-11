Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the club's full schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.
The club's 28 th season begins on the road on Saturday, October 12 th, 2024. The Wolf Pack will face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, at 7:05 p.m. This marks the third consecutive season the Wolf Pack has opened on the road.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, October 18 th, 2024, for the annual home opener. It'll be the first of ten installments in the 'I-91 Rivalry' this season between the Wolf Pack and the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
October 18 th will also mark the start of Hartford's first three-in-three set of the 2024-25 campaign. The Pack welcomes the Bridgeport Islanders to town for the first of ten installments in the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Saturday, October 19 th, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. The weekend concludes in Bridgeport on Sunday, October 20 th, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.
In all, the Wolf Pack will play just three sets of three-in-three weekends this season. In addition to their October 18 th -20 th stretch, the Wolf Pack will play three games in three days from January 10 th -12 th (1/10/25 @ Lehigh Valley, 1/11/25 Vs. Lehigh Valley, 1/12/25 Vs. Springfield) and January 24 th -26 th (1/24/25 Vs. Laval, 1/25/25 Vs. Rochester, 1/26/25 @ Springfield).
Three teams will return to the schedule for the 2024-25 season, as the Wolf Pack will once again venture out to the Western Conference. The club will play a home-and-home set with the Milwaukee Admirals, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Rockford IceHogs for the second time in three seasons.
The Griffins will come to the XL Center on Wednesday, October 30 th, 2024 (7:00 p.m.), while the Pack will travel to Grand Rapids on Wednesday, March 12 th, 2025 (7:00 p.m.). The trip to Grand Rapids opens up Hartford's three-game swing to the Midwest. The Pack will visit Rockford on Friday, March 14 th, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. and Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15 th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.).
The IceHogs visit the XL Center on Friday, December 6 th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., while the Admirals pay a visit on Saturday, March 22 nd, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
The 'School Day Game' is back in Hartford for the second consecutive season. The Wolf Pack will welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town on Tuesday, November 19 th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.
Thanksgiving Eve also returns to the XL Center for the second straight season. The Wolf Pack take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, November 27 th, at 7:00 p.m.
The 2024-25 regular season concludes on Friday, April 18 th, 2025, when the Islanders come to the XL Center (7:00 p.m.).
The Wolf Pack will face 15 opponents during the 2024-25 season. They'll face each of the other seven teams in the Atlantic Division, five teams from the North Division, and three from the Central Division.
Atlantic Division: Bridgeport Islanders (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), Charlotte Checkers (8 GP, 4 H, 4 A), Hershey Bears (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A), Providence Bruins (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), Springfield Thunderbirds (10 GP, 5 H, 5 A), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6 GP, 3 H, 3 A).
North Division: Belleville Senators (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Laval Rocket (4 GP, 2 H, 2 A), Rochester Americans (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Syracuse Crunch (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), and Utica Comets (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A).
Central Division: Grand Rapids Griffins (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), Milwaukee Admirals (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A), and Rockford IceHogs (2 GP, 1 H, 1 A).
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
