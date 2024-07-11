Moose and AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, revealed today the team's 72-game schedule for the 2024-25 Regular Season.

The Moose begin their 25th Season on Oct. 12 with a matchup against the Wild in Iowa. Following their season-opening road swing, the Moose welcome the Rockford IceHogs to Canada Life Centre on Oct. 26 for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. The home schedule concludes April 12 when the Moose host the Iowa Wild on Fan Appreciation Night. Manitoba's regular season comes to a close April 19 in Texas against the Stars.

The Moose celebrate their 25th Season on Nov. 23 against their long-time rival, the Chicago Wolves. The antlered ones host Winnipeg's most exciting New Year's Eve party when they welcome Texas on Dec. 31. The Super Hero Day matinee returns as the Moose match up with the Milwaukee Admirals on Feb. 17.

The Moose face off against 11 opponents this season, and the schedule includes 24 total games against Canadian competition. Manitoba has eight games slated against the Calgary Wranglers alongside four games against the Abbotsford Canucks, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies.

This season's home schedule features 29 games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or holidays. The docket also holds 15 matinee games perfect for family outings. The Moose host two Project 11 School Day games again this season with 10:30 a.m. puck drops taking place Nov. 21 against Chicago and March 4 versus the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/MEMBERSHIPS.

