Ontario Reign, AHL Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign and the American Hockey League have unveiled the full 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 AHL regular season.

The Reign open the season with three straight home contests, beginning Oct. 12 and 13 against the San Jose Barracuda at Toyota Arena, followed by a matchup with the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, Oct. 18.

The complete schedule can be found below and online at OntarioReign.com/schedule.

Ontario's schedule includes eight matchups, four home and four away, with seven of their Pacific Division opponents, including Calgary, Colorado, Coachella Valley, Henderson, San Diego, San Jose and Tucson. They will also have four contests, two home and two away, with Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Iowa and Texas.

Previous popular Reign theme nights are scheduled to return in 2024-25 including Dia de Muertos, Hockey Fights Cancer, Salute To Service, Pink In The Rink, St. Patrick's Day and more. The team's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Other schedule highlights include:

Four home matchups with rivals Coachella Valley (Nov. 8, Dec. 21, Jan. 4, Jan. 25) and San Diego (Jan. 3, Feb. 8, Mar. 7, Apr. 18)

A weekend-focused home slate with 26 of 36 matchups at Toyota Arena scheduled for Friday (7), Saturday (10) or Sunday (9)

Home matchups with two Central Division opponents, the Iowa Wild (Jan. 10 & 12) and Texas Stars (Nov. 29 & Dec. 3)

A season-high nine home games in January, featuring matchups against six different opponents and seven weekend dates.

A Black Friday home date Texas on the evening following Thanksgiving (Nov. 29)

Ontario Reign 2024-25 Full Schedule (all times PST)

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 @ San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 @ Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 @ San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 @ San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 @ Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Iowa Wild at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Iowa Wild at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 @ Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 @ Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 @ Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 @ Calgary Wranglers at 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 @ Calgary Wranglers at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 @ San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 1 @ Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 5 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 7 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 8 @ San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 11 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 12 @ Tucson Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 16 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 18 @ Texas Stars at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 19 @ Texas Stars at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 22 @ Iowa Wild at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 23 @ Iowa Wild at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 26 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 29 vs. Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 30 vs. Colorado Eagles at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 2 @ San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 5 @ Calgary Wranglers at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 7 @ Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 11 @ San Jose Barracuda at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 12 @ San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 16 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 18 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 19 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m.

