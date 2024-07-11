Griffins Announce 2024-25 Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday announced their schedule for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season. It will mark the franchise's 29th campaign overall, 24th as a member of the AHL, and 23rd as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Under second-year head coach Dan Watson, the Griffins will begin a 72-game schedule when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

This year's schedule is comprised of 52 contests against Central Division rivals, eight games against the Atlantic Division, eight games against the North Division, and four outings against the Pacific Division. The Griffins will compete against three teams from the Atlantic Division for the first time since the AHL changed to the four-division format in 2015-16. Grand Rapids will begin the campaign at home for the fourth consecutive season. The schedule includes two season-high five-game homestands from Jan. 10-18 and March 21-April 4, and a season-high six-game road trip from Dec. 7-18. The slate also features 18 back-to-backs and three three-in-threes.

After having our best regular season since 2017-18 and reaching the Central Division Finals this past year, we cannot be more excited for what the future holds in head coach Dan Watson's second season in charge, Griffins president Tim Gortsema said. We will have another great core of exciting Detroit Red Wings prospects that will continue to develop in Grand Rapids and chase their goals of reaching the NHL.

Highlights of the 2024-25 schedule include:

Twenty-three prime home dates (16 Fridays and seven Saturdays) out of 36 games;

The first-ever meetings against a team from Lehigh Valley. This will be the first meetings with that franchise since 2008-09, when the Phantoms played in Philadelphia. The Griffins will make their first trip to Lehigh Valley on Oct. 26-27 before the Phantoms pay a visit to Van Andel Arena on Feb. 19-21;

Competing against three teams from the Atlantic Division for the first time since the AHL changed to the four-division format in 2015-16;

Beginning the campaign at home for the fourth straight season;

Playing Springfield at home for just the second time in franchise history;

Four Sunday home games, which ties last year's mark as the most since the 2012-13 season;

One home game starting at 8 p.m. (March 22 vs. Rockford);

The Griffins' 27th annual New Year's Eve celebration versus the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (6 p.m. start), in addition to playing the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29 vs. Milwaukee);

Grand Rapids' 23rd annual School Day Game against the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.;

The Great Skate Winterfest game on Saturday, Jan. 18 versus the Cleveland Monsters;

The 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Nov. 29;

Princess Night on Feb. 1 against the Colorado Eagles;

Fan Appreciation Night on April 12 versus the Texas Stars.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

GRIFFINS 2024-25 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Season/Home Opener: Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Home Finale: Sat., April 12 vs. Texas Stars

Season Finale: Sat., April 19 at Iowa Wild

By Conference

Western - 56 (28 home, 28 road), Eastern - 16 (8 home, 8 road)

By Division

Central - 52 (26 home, 26 road), Atlantic - 8 (4 home, 4 road), North - 8 (4 home, 4 road), Pacific - 4 (2 home, 2 road)

By Opponent

Rockford - 12 (6 home, 6 road)

Chicago, Cleveland, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee, Texas - 8 (4 home, 4 road)

Colorado, Lehigh Valley - 4 (2 home, 2 road)

Hartford, Springfield - 2 (1 home, 1 road)

By Day (Home)

Friday - 16, Wednesday - 8, Saturday - 7, Sunday - 4, Tuesday - 1

By Day (Road)

Saturday - 15, Friday and Wednesday - 6, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday - 3,

By Month (Home)

January - 7, November and March - 6, December and February - 5, April - 4, October - 3

By Month (Road)

December - 7, February - 6, October, November and April - 5, January and March - 4

Longest Homestand

5 games: Jan. 10-18, March 21-April 4

Longest Road Trip

6 games: Dec. 7-18

Three Games in Three Nights

Three times: Oct. 25-27, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.