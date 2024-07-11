Admirals Set 2024-25 Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - Coming off back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Admirals will kick-off the 2024-25 season on the road in Grand Rapids against the Griffins on Friday, October 11th at 6 pm CT. The Ads will begin the home portion of their schedule eight days later when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Led by seventh-year Head Coach Karl Taylor, the Admirals 72-game, unbalanced schedule will finish six months and a week later with a home game against Chicago on April 18th. Overall, this season the Ads will battle 12 different teams, including the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first time in team history. Other teams outside of the Central Division that will visit Milwaukee include the Charlotte Checkers, Cleveland Monsters, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Springfield Thunderbirds.

However, the Ads most common opponents will come from inside the division, led by rivals Chicago and Rockford, who they will face-off 12 and 10 times, respectively Milwaukee will play Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba and Texas all eight times to give them 54 intra-divisional contests.

Overall Milwaukee will play 27 of their 36 home games on Friday (13), Saturday (12) or Sundays (2). They have five Wednesday contests scheduled at Panther Arena, including a pair of Milwaukee Public Museum School Day games on November 12th and March 5th.

The Admirals longest homestand of the season will be seven games and happen from 21st through March 8th. They will have two five-game roadtrips which will occur January 12th through the 19th and then again from March 28th to April 9th.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and start for as little as $26 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale in September and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.

