Texas Stars Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's 2024-25 regular season schedule today. The Stars open the season at home for the fourth consecutive season, when they host the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

A CLOSER LOOK

The Stars regular season schedule consists of 72 games split evenly between home and away. 48 of those contests will be against Central Division competition, which includes the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs. Texas plays each of those teams eight times, including four on the road and four at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Opening night will mark the first ever meeting between Texas and Henderson and the first of a four-game season series. Previously known as the San Antonio Rampage, that franchise was sold and relocated to Nevada to become the Silver Knights in 2020. The Stars clash with the Cleveland Monsters for the first time since the 2020-21 season, as the two teams open a four-game season series Mar. 14, 2025 in Cedar Park. Finally, the Ontario Reign are back on the schedule for Texas for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. The two conference foes meet four times as well.

The three new additions to the Stars 2024-25 schedule replace three Pacific Division teams Texas previously played during the 2023-24 season, including the Bakersfield Condors, San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda.

Of the 36 home contests, 28 will be weekend games (10 Fridays, 14 Saturdays and four Sundays). Texas' longest homestand of the season is a six-game stretch over ten days at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park from Feb. 21 - Mar. 2, 2025. It features a weekend series against Colorado (Feb. 21-22), a midweek pair of games against Grand Rapids (Feb. 25-26), and a weekend battle with Chicago (Mar. 1-2).

The Stars' longest road trip is a six-game journey out west to face Pacific Division foes after Thanksgiving. The trek starts Nov. 29 in Ontario, California, before Texas takes on Coachella Valley in Palm Desert on Nov. 30. The Stars then return to play the Reign on Dec. 3, before heading back to face the Firebirds on Dec. 5. Wrapping up the road trip, Texas will make their first ever trip to Henderson for a weekend series against the Silver Knights on Dec. 7-8.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWNS

vs. Division Opponents (48 Games)

Eight games each vs. six teams (four home / four away): Chicago, Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba, Milwaukee and Rockford.

vs. Western Conference Opponents (non-division, 20 Games)

Four games vs five teams (two home / two away): Coachella Valley, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, Tucson

vs. Eastern Conference Opponents (Four Games)

Four games vs one team (two home / two away): Cleveland

By Day of the Week

Home Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 4, Wed. - 4, Thurs. - 0, Fri. - 10, Sat. - 14, Sun. - 4

Away Games: Mon. - 0, Tues. - 3, Wed. - 5, Thurs. - 1, Fri. - 8, Sat. - 11, Sun. - 8

By Month

Home Games: Oct. - 4, Nov. - 4, Dec. - 4, Jan. - 5, Feb. - 7, Mar. - 6, Apr. - 6

Away Games: Oct. - 2, Nov. - 7, Dec. - 8, Jan. - 6, Feb. - 2, Mar. - 8, Apr. - 3

A full promotional schedule for the Stars' 36 home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will be announced soon.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

