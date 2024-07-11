Silver Knights Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, July 11, the full regular-season schedule for the 2024-25 AHL season. The Silver Knights will begin their 72-game schedule on the road with their first-ever meetings with the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12.

The team will return to Lee's Family Forum for home-opening weekend against the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. PT. The home-opener is presented by Lee's Discount Liquor.

The Silver Knights will play 36 home games and 36 road games, with a season-high seven games at Lee's Family Forum during the month of February. In addition to four games against the Texas Stars, two at home and two on the road, the Silver Knights will also play four games outside the division against the Milwaukee Admirals.

For the home-opener on Oct. 18, the Silver Knights will be introducing a limited-time Mystery Ticket offer. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a flat rate of $30, with seats randomly assigned in high-demand areas, including on the glass. Mystery Tickets can be purchased here.

The television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season, as well as the schedule for theme nights and promotional giveaways, will be announced at a later date.

Fans can click here to purchase season ticket memberships. Information on partial plans, groups, and single-game tickets will be available soon.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 11 @ TEX at 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 12 @ TEX at 7:00 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m. PT (Home Opener)

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. CGY at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. SJ at 11:00 a.m. PT (Nevada Day Game)

Sunday, Oct. 27 @ ONT at 3:00 p.m. PT

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 2 @ ONT at 6:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 9 @ CGY at 6:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, Nov. 10 @ CGY at 1:00 p.m. MT

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. TUC at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Nov. 20 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. ABB at 6:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 29 @ COL at 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, Nov. 30 @ COL at 3:05 p.m. MT

DECEMBER

Tuesday, Dec. 3 @ CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. TEX at 6:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. TEX at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 11 @ SD at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 13 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, Dec. 14 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Dec. 18 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 20 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, Dec. 22 @ CGY at 1:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. SJ at 1:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. SJ at 1:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. ONT at 5:00 p.m. PT

JANUARY

Friday, Jan. 3 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. BAK at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 10 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 11 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, Jan. 16 @ CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 18 @ ONT at 6:00 p.m. PT

Monday, Jan. 20 @ TUC at 6:00 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Jan. 22 @ TUC at 10:30 a.m. MT

Friday, Jan. 24 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. COL at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 29 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 31 @ SJ at 7:30 p.m. PT

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 1 @ SJ at 6:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. CGY at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. TUC at 6:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. TUC at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 21 @ MIL at 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 22 @ MIL at 6:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

MARCH

Saturday, Mar. 1 @ SJ at 6:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 2 @ SJ at 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 8 vs. COL at 1:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 9 vs. COL at 1:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 15 @ CV at 6:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 16 @ ONT at 3:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Mar. 19 @ CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Mar. 21 vs. SD at 6:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 22 vs. SD at 1:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Mar. 28 vs. MIL at 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, Mar. 29 vs. MIL at 6:00 p.m. PT

APRIL

Friday, Apr. 4 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 5 vs. CV at 6:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Apr. 9 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Apr. 11 @ COL at 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, Apr. 12 @ COL at 7:05 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Apr. 16 @ SD at 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, Apr. 18 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 19 vs. BAK at 6:00 p.m. PT

