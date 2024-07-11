Condors Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors open the 2024-25 American Hockey League season on the road in Coachella Valley and will take on 11 opponents as part of the 72-game slate. Bakersfield's home opener on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the San Diego Gulls.
For the first time, the Condors will take on a team from the AHL's Eastern Conference with a two-game set at the Toronto Marlies on December 14 and 15 before hosting the Maple Leafs' AHL squad on January 22 and February 1. Bakersfield heads to Chicago for the first time since 2018 when they take on the Wolves in Rosemont, Illinois on January 18 and 19. The Carolina Hurricanes top development team will make the trip west for a back-to-back set on February 7 and 8.
A great schedule for families, 25 home games are on the weekend, including a Sunday special 2 p.m. start on November 24 against the Colorado Eagles.
CONDORS OPPONENTS (NHL AFFILIATION), NUMBER OF GAMES AGAINST:
Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver), 8
Calgary Wranglers (Calgary), 4
Chicago Wolves (Carolina), 4
Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle), 8
Colorado Eagles (Colorado), 8
Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas), 8
Ontario Reign (Los Angeles), 4
San Diego Gulls (Anaheim), 8
San Jose Barracuda (San Jose), 8
Toronto Marlies (Toronto), 4
Tucson Roadrunners (Utah), 8
With brand new seats, two new premium seating areas, and five consecutive playoff berths, it has never been a better time to be a Condors plan holder! From exclusive perks of being a Condors365 Member, to flex plans, and the Big Mac 6 Pack, there are plans to fit all schedules.
