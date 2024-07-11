Colorado Eagles Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2024-25 regular season schedule. The season will kick off when Colorado hosts the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, October 11 th at Blue Arena.
The Eagles schedule features a 72-game regular season, with Colorado playing 36 games at home and 36 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 11 different teams paying a visit to Loveland, including matchups against two Central Division opponents in the Grand Rapids Griffins and Texas Stars.
In addition, Colorado will also face the Calgary Wranglers, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Abbotsford Canucks, San Jose Barracuda, Henderson Silver Knights, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, and Tucson Roadrunners at Blue Arena.
The Eagles will also travel for meetings against those same 11 teams on the road.
Other highlights include:
Longest Home Stand:
- 6 Games (1/10 thru 1/19)
Longest Road Trip:
- 6 Games (3/5 thru 3/15)
Home Dates by Day:
- Tuesday - 4
- Wednesday - 4
- Friday - 12
- Saturday - 14
- Sunday - 2
11 Different Opponents Visit Blue Arena:
- Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars
- San Diego Gulls
- Bakersfield Condors
- Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks
- Calgary Wranglers
- Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners
The 2024-25 campaign will also mark the Eagles seventh season as members of the American Hockey League.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.
