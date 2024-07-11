Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Toronto Marlies announced today the club's schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 regular season. Toronto opens their 20th season with back-to-back games against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim) on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday,October 13 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Saturday, April 19 at home against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo).

The Marlies will visit Scotiabank Arena for four games in their annual series, which includes games on Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 17) and two doubleheaders with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 16 and March 15.

An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2024-25 schedule is available below. Further details including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights andthe team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

For single game and group tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with Marlies ticketing and team news. Fans can also visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to purchase a Marlies 2024-25Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $18 per seat and includes exclusive benefits like 50 per cent off underground parking, access to the TicketExchange Program and invitations to member only events.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 82 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves andJoseph Woll.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

- Longest home stand: Five games - November 16 to November 24

- Longest road stretch: 10 games - January 10 to February 1

- Busiest month: January (four home, nine road), March(seven home, six road) - 13 games

- Busiest home months: February, March - seven games

- Busiest road months: January -nine games

- Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 26 games (13 home, 13 road)

